Century 21 Premier Real Estate Expands Regional Presence and Achieves New Milestones Under CEO Alex Rozwadowski

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Century 21 Premier Real Estate has announced key milestones in its ongoing journey of growth and innovation, strengthening its position as a leading real estate brokerage in the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn regions. Led by CEO Alex Rozwadowski, the company has expanded its reach, completed significant transactions, and actively contributed to community initiatives.Founded in 2003, Century 21 Premier Real Estate has grown into a dynamic brokerage with over 130 agents. In 2020, the company managed more than 1,400 transactions, reflecting its commitment to client satisfaction and market leadership. Under Alex Rozwadowski’s guidance, the company continues to deliver on the Century 21 mission of “defying mediocrity and delivering extraordinary experiences.”Notable Achievements and Community ImpactIn 2020, the company opened a second office in Auburn, Alabama, catering to both residential and commercial real estate clients. This expansion aligns with Century 21 Premier Real Estate's strategic focus on delivering exceptional service across a diverse market. Rozwadowski’s multilingual abilities in English, Portuguese, and Spanish further enhance the company’s ability to serve a broad clientele.Alex Rozwadowski’s leadership has also brought notable success in commercial real estate, including the $20 million sale of the Chastain Apartments in Atlanta. These achievements have placed the company among the top 100 Century 21 offices globally for sales volume—a prestigious distinction within a network of over 14,000 offices worldwide.Beyond business success, the company is deeply committed to giving back. Century 21 Premier Real Estate supports local initiatives, such as the “Back the Blue” Golf Tournament in Columbus, GA, and youth programs in Smith Station, Alabama. Additionally, the Century 21 System, as a national partner of Easterseals, contributed more than $3 million to the organization in 2023.A Vision for the FutureAlex Rozwadowski, a former U.S. Army Ranger and real estate entrepreneur, brings a unique perspective to his leadership role. After earning a B.B.A. from Georgia State University and gaining experience in finance, Rozwadowski co-founded Century 21 Premier Real Estate to build a brokerage known for its client-focused approach.“We aim to set a standard for excellence in the real estate industry, not only through our business achievements but also through our dedication to the communities we serve,” Rozwadowski stated.As Century 21 Premier Real Estate continues to evolve, the company remains focused on innovation, service, and community engagement.About Century 21 Premier Real EstateCentury 21 Premier Real Estate is a leading brokerage in the Chattahoochee Valley and Auburn regions, offering comprehensive residential and commercial real estate services. With a focus on delivering extraordinary experiences, the company has achieved consistent growth and recognition in the industry. Their official website

