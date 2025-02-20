Bison View Lodge Honored with 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award

HELEN, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nestled in the breathtaking North Georgia Mountains, Bison View Lodge has been awarded the 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award, cementing its reputation as a premier destination for company retreats, family reunions, mountain wedding weekends, and other groups seeking adventure, relaxation, and meaningful connection. The recognition, based on customer votes through Gbj.com, celebrates Bison View Lodge’s unwavering commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its guests.Originally a working bison farm atop Tray Mountain near Helen, Georgia, Bison View Lodge has evolved into a serene mountain retreat while preserving its rustic charm. Spanning 15 gated acres with incredible views of Mount Yonah's rocky face, the lodge is bordered by 500 acres of untouched national forest and offers a perfect blend of modern comfort and natural beauty. The lodge provides a unique venue for corporate retreats, family reunions, ministry gatherings, intimate mountain weddings, and more.“We wanted to create a space where people could step away from their busy lives and truly connect—with nature, with others, and with themselves,” says the owners of Bison View Lodge. “Winning the Best of Georgia Regional Award reflects the incredible people who visit us and make this place special, as well as the wonderful hospitality team and staff that work hard to steward over this amazing property."Bison View Lodge comprises 20,000 square feet in three walkable, luxurious cabins decorated with a modern cabin feel. With 15 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 2 half bathrooms, Bison View Lodge can accommodate groups from 7 to 50 people. The Main Lodge, featuring cedar truss architecture and expansive windows, is the heart of the property, boasting six bedrooms, en-suite baths, and versatile flex sleeping and/or meeting spaces.For smaller groups, the Hilltop Cabin offers six additional bedrooms, three porches, and an outdoor fireplace, providing a cozy yet elegant retreat. The Helen Barn rounds out the property, offering a large gathering space, a Tiki bar, and seating for up to 75 guests for weddings and special events.Guests enjoy a wide range of amenities, including pickleball courts, fire pits, hot tubs, and retro arcade games. The lodge’s proximity to nearby hiking trails, national parks, award-winning wineries, and Helen’s Alpine charm ensures activities for every taste.What sets Bison View Lodge apart is its dedication to fostering meaningful connections. From team-building exercises to family reunions under the stars, the lodge offers an unparalleled opportunity for guests to recharge and reconnect.“The greatest reward is hearing how our guests leave feeling recharged and closer to the people they care about,” the owner shares.Whether planning a corporate retreat, a family getaway, or an intimate mountain wedding, Bison View Lodge provides a breathtaking backdrop for every occasion.

