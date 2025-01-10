Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Eulogy at Special Official Funeral of Professor Sibusiso Mandlenkosi Emmanuel Bengu

Friday, 10 January 2025

Programme Directors, Dr Blade Nzimande and Mr Bheki Khumalo;

Our Mother, Mrs Funeka Bengu, the children and Professor Bengu’s family and friends;

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli;

Members of the Executive Council and Members of the Legislature;

Honourable Velenkosini Hlabisa and the leadership of Inkatha Freedom Party present;

Honourable Siboniso Duma and the leadership of the African National Congress in KZN here present;

Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament;

Dr Zweli Mkhize, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and former Ministers here present;

The Premier of Gauteng, Honourable Panyaza Lesufi;

Leaders of political parties here present;

Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of UKZN;

Members of the academic fraternity;

Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa;

Traditional, Religious and Community Leaders;

Fellow mourners;

Ngiyanibulisa nonke ngo kukhulu ukuzithoba,

Today, we gather to pay tribute to a remarkable individual, Professor Sibusiso Bengu, a renowned revolutionary and intellectual of his time.

As a country, we have lost a distinguished educator, diplomat, and servant of the people.

Professor Bengu has played a key role in shaping education and other social policies, contributing to the transformation of the sector, and most importantly reversing the legacy of apartheid in education.

Those among us who were fortunate enough to work with him, will never forget his commitment to fighting for social justice and promoting democracy in South Africa.

One of Professor Bengu's notable contributions is his advocacy for inclusive governance. He has been a prominent advocate of marginalised populations, working relentlessly to solve our society's inherent injustices.

As a champion of education, Prof. Bengu has been instrumental in demolishing the apartheid structure of our country's education sector.

His passion for contributing towards education especially amongst the underprivileged and marginalised was evident when he began his teaching career in 1952 and founded Dlangezwa High School in 1969, serving as principal until 1976.

In multiple ways, Prof. Bengu exemplified perfection, and never undermined any task or responsibilities assigned to him. He served in every portfolio with the intention of improving the lives of the majority, never accepting a position out of self-interest.

It came as no surprise when he was appointed by President Nelson Mandela, as the first democratic government Minister of Education. His skills, knowledge, and contribution to various sectors of education showed that he possessed the capacity to revolutionise education by dismantling the dreadful legacies of apartheid.

Thirty (30) years later, our educational outcomes are still improving—a testament to the profound impact of this icon. As part of President Nelson Mandela's Cabinet, he introduced many key pieces of legislation that shaped our education system.

Among these are the South African Schools Act of 1996 and the policy recommendations of the National Commission on Higher Education, which served as a guide for the government's efforts to reconstruct and transform the apartheid higher education system.

He oversaw the amalgamation of seventeen (17) fragmented education departments into a unified system and introduced Curriculum 2005 to reform the school curriculum.

He also played a pivotal role in the facilitation of the transition from the Tertiary Education Fund of South Africa (TEFSA) to the current National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Compatriots,

The manner in which we have enhanced the schooling system and produced quality matric results, leading to the acceptance of many of our children into higher education and training clearly demonstrates how Prof. Bengu's contributions impacted the education sector.

Professor Bengu's contribution resulted in many among the previously disadvantaged groups participating meaningfully in the economy and leading in various professions and industries which they were previously barred.

In recent years, in order to continue Professor Bengu's work and legacy, the government established the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC). The HRDC has brought together government, the private sector, and civil society to ensure that we invest in the production of skills required by the state and the economy.

Through the HRDC, we are working together with the institutions of higher learning and training in advancing the transformation of the higher education sector.

In keeping with his legacy and honouring his work, we are investing in the growth and development of the TVET sector, which plays a crucial role in producing the skills that the economy and the state immediately require.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Let me also use this opportunity to thank the Department of Higher Education for honouring Prof. Bengu, by renaming what was then known as the Historically Disadvantaged Institutions Development Grant (HDI-DG), to the Sibusiso Bengu Development Program (SB-DP).

In order to enable the HDIs to respond to cross-cutting imperatives such as; decolonisation in higher education, indigenous knowledge systems, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), and digitisation, the Sibusiso Bengu Development Program (SB-DP) aims to decisively redress the inequalities that have negatively impacted their development and sustainability.

This programme is in line with what the professor Bengu has fought for. We should therefore ensure that this programme achieves its desired outcomes and that it never fails!

We believe that Professor Bengu's work has directly and indirectly reversed the Verwoerd Apartheid policies, which aimed to provide inferior education for Africans in particular and Black people in general.

Through his work, we have witnessed a significant advancement in the vision of constructing a society that is free from racism, sexism, and discrimination. This is evident in the fact that we are now producing globally competitive young South Africans who are able to compete with the best in the world.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As we go beyond the 30 years of freedom and democracy, we are going to invest in the speed of policy execution and implementation. This is to ensure that the critical transformation policy contributions made by Professor Bengu are not undermined and that we continue to drive the change that we are pursuing in this sector.

Our task is to ensure that the state, institutions of higher education, and the private sector will expand the ten (10) growth sectors, which include finance, manufacturing, agriculture, business, and services amongst others.

Our goal is to create much-needed employment while also ensuring that many young people, women, and the most disadvantaged individuals have meaningful participation in the economy.

We have also agreed that emerging from the 2024 elections, we are going to focus on growing an inclusive economy and reducing the cost of living.

Furthermore, we are investing in the building of a developmental, capable, and ethical state that has the capacity to transform society and redirect development to resolve the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

In honour of Professor Bengu, we are reaching out to the intelligentsia in society, especially in universities, to continue to work with the government, so that together we deal with all the challenges facing our people.

We must all emulate the ethos of Prof. Bengu, which is to make a difference in the lives of those in need by reaching out to them. Our society should follow his example and strive for excellence in everything we do. Let his example guide us, and his spirit inspire us to make a positive impact in our country.

We also encourage the student fraternity, to maintain their position at the forefront of finding enduring solutions to our challenges, as they have done in the past. Remembering that they are members of communities before they are students.

As the Professor has taught us, we should understand the connection between education and development.

We must continue to address challenges related to access to better education. An educated society has better prospects for a better future and breaking the shackles of poverty and injustice.

Educated populations correspond with national economic growth and, both directly and indirectly, increase economic productivity.

I also call on the trade union movement and other sectors to continue to work together to ensure that our universities remain critical centres that produce the best skills required by the economy and the state.

We should unite as diverse sectors of society to collaborate and serve the people of our country with integrity and dignity.

I concur with the words of Haile Selassie that "History teaches us that unity is strength, and cautions us to submerge and overcome our differences in the quest for common goals, to strive, with all our combined strength, for the path to true brotherhood and unity."

As many have alluded, the passing of Prof. Bengu should propel us to pay more urgent and collective attention to some of the unresolved challenges in society including in the transformation of our country’s education landscape.

As a further step towards transforming South Africa's education system, our government, will ensure that the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act (BELA) takes place as soon as possible.

The BELA law grants provincial education departments’ greater control over school admission policies, language practices, and codes of conduct, ensuring they respect the cultural and religious beliefs of all learners. The BELA Acts seeks to ensure that in line with the changing socio-political, economic, and geographical landscape in South Africa, all learners have equal and fair access to quality basic education that the country can offer.

Ladies and gentlemen,

As we accompany our leader and brother to his final resting place, may we always remember how Professor Sibusiso Bengu's political efforts have been vital in furthering our democratic values and socio-economic development.

His passion to promote equality and fairness has had a long-lasting influence on our society, and this should inspire us. To this day many South Africans, are still benefiting from his immense contribution, and for this we are grateful.

Once more, on behalf of the Government, let me extend our deepest condolences to Mama Funeka, his children and grandchildren, and the entire Bengu family.

I would like to leave you with words of encouragement from the Book of Matthew 11:28 which says, "Come to me, all of you who are weary and carry heavy burdens, and I will give you rest."

Hamba kahle Ngcolosi, Dlabazane, Shongololo.

Ngiyabonga.