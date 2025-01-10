Minister Dean Macpherson visits Weston development in Shongweni, 13 Jan

Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, and KwaZulu-Natal Public Works & Infrastructure Member of the Executive Council, Martin Meyer, will, on Monday, 13 January 2025, conduct an oversight visit to the multi-billion rand Westown development in Shongweni, located between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The Westown development, is set to attract over R15 billion in investment, has been described as the largest infrastructure investment project in Durban since the 2010 FIFA World Cup. It has already seen R1.3 billion in investment in the Shongweni area since construction began in September 2022, with several interconnected mixed-use precincts, spaces, and experiences, including approximately 20,000 residential units planned for construction over the next 10 to 15 years.

The development aligns with Minister Macpherson’s goal of turning South Africa into a construction site by attracting additional public and private investment. This investment will, in turn, help grow South Africa’s economy and create much-needed jobs.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Time: 12:00

Location: 600 Kassier Rd, Shongweni, Durban, 3610

Google Maps link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/43TcVeNXkgyEVmWX8

