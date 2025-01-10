Protecting Poultry on Delmarva is a Priority;

All Poultry-Related Delaware Ag Week Sessions Canceled

DOVER, Del. (January 10, 2025)— With increased concern for the safety of all poultry on Delmarva, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) announced today the cancellation of all poultry-related sessions at Delaware Ag Week.

Even with all of the biosecurity precautions for attendees, the risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is increasing for the region’s poultry farms and backyard flocks. With the announcement of two positive flocks in Delaware, the decision to cancel these sessions was made out of an abundance of caution.

The following sessions have been canceled:

• Monday, January 13: Afternoon and Evening Poultry Sessions

• Wednesday, January 15: Small Flock Poultry Session

Anyone attending sessions during Delaware Ag Week should follow strict biosecurity protocols. All attendees are asked not to wear clothing or footwear that has been in or around poultry or wild birds. Footbaths will be available throughout the week, and hand sanitizer and Lysol will also be available. These additional steps are being taken to help minimize risk, as there is an elevated level of avian influenza in the environment.

This event is brought to you by the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, and the Delaware State University Cooperative Extension. These organizations are equal opportunity providers. For more information on Delaware Ag Week, visit https://sites.udel.edu/delawareagweek/.

