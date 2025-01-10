ADARx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan 43ʳᵈ Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADARx), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing next-generation RNA therapeutics, today announced that Zhen Li, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:00 a.m. PT in San Francisco, California.

About ADARx Pharmaceuticals

ADARx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company dedicated to transforming cutting-edge science into next-generation RNA medicines across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Our goal is to control the expression of specific disease drivers with highly selective RNA targeted therapies, delivering life-changing treatments for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. We are focused on advancing and expanding a deep pipeline of highly potent, durable and selective RNA-targeted therapeutic candidates, initially developing our product candidates for the treatment of complement-mediated, genetic, cardiovascular, central nervous system and metabolic (obesity) diseases. Follow ADARx on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Teri Dahlman Red House Communications teri@redhousecomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.