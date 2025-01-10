XPO Renews Partnership with TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking) for 2025

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, announced today that it has extended its support for TAT (Truckers Against Trafficking), a leading nonprofit focused on educating and empowering members of the transportation industry to combat human trafficking. For the fifth consecutive year, XPO will serve as a platinum partner of TAT.

Mario Harik, XPO’s chief executive officer, said, “At XPO, safety extends beyond our operations. It also includes supporting efforts that make our communities safer. Nearly 6,000 of our employees across the United States have received training to recognize and report suspected human trafficking. We are proud to provide extra eyes and ears on the road and look forward to continuing this partnership to help protect those who are vulnerable.”

XPO’s renewal of this partnership coincides with National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, which raises awareness for public resources like the National Human Trafficking Hotline . Reports from truck drivers nationwide have played a role in rescuing survivors and disrupting trafficking networks.

Esther Goetsch, TAT’s executive director, said, “Truck drivers are critical allies in the fight against human trafficking, and our roads and communities are safer because of the thousands of XPO drivers who have received anti-trafficking training. We’re grateful to XPO for their ongoing support and commitment to this important cause.”

To learn more about TAT and how you can get involved, visit https://tatnonprofit.org/ .

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company’s customer-focused organization efficiently moves 18 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves approximately 54,000 customers with 611 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, with headquarters in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

