Weiffenbach Law Brings Big Firm Experience, Small Firm Attention to Massachusetts Businesses

Attorney Paul Weiffenbach has launched Weiffenbach Law in Falmouth, Massachusetts.

Falmouth, MA , April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a distinguished 30-year career handling complex corporate transactions at top international law firms, Attorney Paul Weiffenbach has launched Weiffenbach Law in Falmouth, Massachusetts. This business law firm is dedicated to providing Massachusetts business owners with the sophisticated legal counsel they need, combined with the personalized attention they deserve.



Weiffenbach Law Offices P. C.

Weiffenbach Law focuses on empowering entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals. The firm offers comprehensive legal services in key areas, including strategic business formation, funding and investment matters, mergers and acquisitions, contract drafting and negotiation, and general counsel services. Understanding the budgetary constraints of small businesses, Attorney Weiffenbach provides tailored, cost-effective solutions designed for long-term success.

“Many small businesses don’t have the resources for a full-time in-house legal team,” says Attorney Weiffenbach. “At Weiffenbach Law, we bridge that gap, offering expert legal guidance without the overhead. We’re committed to helping local businesses thrive, through sound expert legal advice and representation.”

Weiffenbach Law’s Business Law Services:

Strategic entity formation (including entity conversions, dissolutions, and winding up)

Mergers and acquisitions (including purchase and sale of businesses)

Drafting and negotiating contracts (including shareholder agreements, asset purchase agreements, licensing agreements, consulting agreements, and employment agreements)

Contract review

Business disputes

Weiffenbach Law’s Funding and Investment Legal Services:

Bank loans and SBA loans

Private placements

Regulation A and other public offerings

Due diligence

Crowdfunding

About Attorney Paul Weiffenbach:

Attorney Paul Weiffenbach brings over three decades of experience representing major international corporations and banks in complex commercial and financial transactions across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Now, he’s dedicated to serving the transactional needs of local business owners and startups throughout Massachusetts. He founded Weiffenbach Law in Falmouth to provide accessible, high-quality legal counsel to the Cape Cod business community.

About Weiffenbach Law:

Weiffenbach Law is a Falmouth, MA-based business law firm serving new and growing businesses. Attorney Paul Weiffenbach has over 30 years of experience in corporate and finance law, specializing in strategic business formation, contract drafting and negotiation, funding and investment matters, mergers and acquisitions, and general business counsel services.

Contact:

Paul Weiffenbach

Weiffenbach Law Offices P. C.

157 Locust Street

Falmouth, MA 02540

Phone: (508) 365-2837

paul@pwbusinesslaw.com



