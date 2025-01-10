U.S. Orthopedic Devices Market to Surge with 4.4% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed US$ 12,254.7 Million by 2032

U.S. Orthopedic Devices Market

The ongoing surge in the existence of orthopedic disorders is driving the U.S. orthopedic devices market

The U.S. orthopedic devices market report assesses the competitive scenario of the market, examining all the established players and new market entrants. The market for U.S. orthopedic devices is on a growth trajectory. The market, valued at USD 8,344.7 million in 2023, is poised to reach USD 12,254.7 million by 2032. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

An orthopedic device is a manufactured gadget outlined to restore a joint, bone, or cartilage due to injury or deformity, such as fracturing a leg, misplacing a limb, or a congenital defect. Normal medical gadgets utilized for orthopedic application involve but are not restricted to joint replacement implants such as complete hip arthroplasty and finger joint replacement.

A bone screw is a metal implant thrust into the bone. Screws are utilized to disable fractured bone segments to assist in recuperating procedures and as a supplement to spine fusion surgery to assist in carrying implants in place. The growing requirement for productive mediation and progression in medical technology impacts the U.S. orthopedic devices market demand favourably.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The U.S. orthopedic devices market size was valued at USD 8,344.7 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 12,254.7 million by 2032.• Conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, and juvenile arthritis fuel the need for orthopedic devices in the U.S.• The market segmentation is primarily based on product and application.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The U.S. orthopedic devices market is portrayed by competitiveness. The top market contenders such as:• Arthrex Inc.• Globus Medical• Integra LifeSciences• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.• Medtronic• NuVasive Inc.• and Össur Corporatefocus on strategic advancement to propel business growth. Also, they support strategic alliances to advance research potential and drive invention. Here are some of the major market developments:• In January 2024, Enovis Corporation finished the accession of LimaCorporate S.p.A. to increase its position in the global orthopedic reformation market. The accession will support Enovis' standing by appending a gamut of demonstrated surgical solutions and technologies.

In July 2023, Stryker instigated the Ortho Q Guidance mechanism, a modern solution for advanced surgery scheming and guidance in knee and hip procedures.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

Surge in Minimally Invasive Surgical Approaches: Minimally invasive surgical approaches have surfaced as a foundation in orthopedic discipline, providing a plethora of advantages involving heightened recovery period, lessened bleeding and blemishing, enhanced clinical outcomes, and decreased postoperative intricacies and hospital stays is fueling the U.S. orthopedic devices market growth.

Growth in Robotic-Aided Surgery: Spearheading firms in the market are tactically improving their benefaction by increasing their portfolio of robotic-aided surgery systems. This strategy involves instigating inventive commodities and following through with mergers and acquisitions.Surging Aged Population: As people become old, they are more vulnerable to orthopedic situations such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis. Osteoarthritis, for instance, is a regressive joint illness that normally impacts aged people, causing agony, constraint, and decreased mobility.

Segmental Overview:

By Product Outlook
• Accessories
• Surgical Devices

By Application Outlook
• Hip
• Knee
• Spine
• Cranio-Maxillofacial
• Dental
• SET

FAQs:

Who are the key companies in the U.S. orthopedic devices market?
The key companies in the U.S. Orthopedic Devices Market are Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, and NuVasive, Inc.

What is the CAGR estimated to be calculated for the U.S. orthopedic devices market?
The market exhibited a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

What are the key segments covered?
The market report covering key segments are product and application.

What are the key driving factors in the market?
The key factor in the market is are rising aging population, have been projected to spur product demand. 