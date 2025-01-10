CICG Unveils 'Comic China' Series to Promote Cross-Cultural Understanding Through Art

BEIJING, CHINA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asia-Pacific Communication Center of the China International Communications Group (CICG) has officially launched the "Comic China" series, an ambitious initiative bringing together prominent cartoonists from across the globe to craft works that merge historical narratives with contemporary sensibilities. This series is designed to foster greater international cultural understanding and enhance China’s cultural influence through the universal language of art.The "Comic China" series seeks to bridge cultural gaps by illustrating significant historical events, figures, and themes through creative storytelling and distinctive artistic styles. By blending the emotional depth of history with the ethos of the present, these works promote mutual understanding while celebrating shared human values. This initiative not only underscores China’s commitment to cultural exchange but also provides a platform for economic growth, deeper international collaboration, and stronger people-to-people connections. It aligns with the global vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity.One highlight of the series is “Blackstone,” a comic by Argentine cartoonist Benitez Gervasio. The piece recounts the discovery and salvage of the Blackstone, a Tang Dynasty merchant ship that sank in the South China Sea over a millennium ago. Through vivid illustrations, Gervasio brings to life the artistic value of the porcelain found onboard and showcases the remarkable achievements of ancient Chinese maritime innovation and cultural exchange.The "Comic China" series exemplifies art’s transformative role in fostering global dialogue and cultural appreciation.Website: http://www.cicg.org.cn/

