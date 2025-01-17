PFAS Filtration Market Poised to Reach USD 3,855.56 Million by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 7.20% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐏𝐅𝐀𝐒 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐,𝟎𝟖𝟗.𝟓𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒, is projected to achieve a market size of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑,𝟖𝟓𝟓.𝟓𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, registering a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟐𝟎% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. This robust growth highlights the increasing global demand for effective solutions to address the contamination challenges posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water and other environments.
PFAS, known for their persistence in the environment and adverse effects on health, have driven significant attention from industries, governments, and regulatory bodies. The market growth is fueled by advancements in filtration technologies, rising environmental awareness, and stringent regulations to reduce PFAS exposure in water systems and industrial processes.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐅𝐀𝐒 𝐭𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬
The global surge in PFAS filtration market has underscored how these synthetic compounds can accumulate in both wildlife and human tissues, prompting immediate calls for advanced filtration approaches. In 2023, scientists emphasized that thousands of PFAS types persist in industrial discharge and consumer goods, often evading conventional treatment methods. Ion exchange resins and reverse osmosis systems have consequently gained significant attention. This is due to escalating health concerns. Granular activated carbon remains a staple technology, yet emerging data shows it may be more effective when combined with other treatments, especially for short-chain variants. Notably, the FDA has documented PFAS infiltration across diverse consumer products, reinforcing the urgency of developing stronger purification processes
The PFAS filtration market is gaining attention to the complexity and cost-intensive nature of research, as multiple PFAS types demand tailored solutions. A sector-wide analysis, containing 110 detailed data tables, presents evidence that collaborative efforts between private enterprises and municipal authorities are intensifying to expedite breakthroughs. Concurrently, testing organizations have singled out six top-tier filtration systems capable of handling a broad range of PFAS contaminants, a development that feeds the growing market for point-of-use products. Moreover, local governments facing contaminated water supplies are funding advanced pilot projects—some focusing on novel membranes that target PFAS at smaller molecular scales. Taken together, these developments emphasize that heightened toxicity studies, public concern, and ongoing technological advancements intertwine, forging a powerful driver for PFAS filtration innovation worldwide.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐅𝐀𝐒 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AECOM
• Cyclopure Inc.
• Clean Earth
• Veolia
• WSP
• Xylem
• TRC Companies Inc.
• ALTRA SANEXEN
• Calgon Carbon Corporation
• Clean Harbors
• Battelle Memorial Institute
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
• Water Treatment Systems
• Water Treatment Chemical
• Other Solutions
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
• In-situ
• Ex-situ
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦
• Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)
• Ion Exchange Resins
• Membranes
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• PFOS (Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid)
• PFOA (Perfluorooctanoic acid)
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Water Treatment
• Air Treatment
• Soil Remediation
• Industrial Effluents
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Residential
• Agriculture
• Commercial
• Healthcare
• Industrial
• Municipal
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
