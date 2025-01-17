Global Anthocyanin Food Colors Market Set to Surge to USD 38.62 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is on a robust growth trajectory, with its valuation expected to rise from 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟕.𝟔𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟑𝟖.𝟔𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, reflecting a steady 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟑𝟎% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.
Anthocyanins, naturally occurring pigments found in plants, are gaining traction in the food and beverage industry due to their vibrant hues and potential health benefits. With growing consumer demand for natural and clean-label products, anthocyanin-based food colors are increasingly preferred over synthetic alternatives.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡-𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬
Anthocyanin-based colors are gaining robust acceptance within functional beverages, as product developers strive to align with consumer expectations for unique flavors and natural coloration. In 2023, North American beverage producers introduced 16 new fruit-infused energy drinks utilizing anthocyanins to capture a visually appealing, health-oriented niche. These introductions spurred collaborative efforts, with at least five beverage formulation labs testing black carrot extracts for pH-resistant luminous shades. Additionally, major beverage manufacturers worked closely with botanical suppliers, and one such partnership documented 14 pilot-scale trials designed to optimize anthocyanin’s light stability during prolonged shelf displays. The functional beverage category is also witnessing tie-ups between sports nutrition brands and anthocyanin suppliers, leading to the release of seven new recovery drinks featuring berry-derived colorants as of early 2023.
The growing focus on holistic well-being has further cemented anthocyanins as a prime solution for visual differentiation and label-friendly positioning. Market analysis of the anthocyanin food colors market identified eight specialized co-manufacturing facilities dedicated to formulating anthocyanin-based beverage solutions, thereby easing production constraints for emerging brands. To expand consumer reach, a leading beverage conglomerate launched three anthocyanin-driven “beauty drinks” designed to support skin health, underscoring the ingredient’s functional halo. This convergence of health benefits and aesthetic vitality attracted at least two global research institutes to perfect microencapsulation techniques that could preserve color intensity in various beverage formats. As beverage categories proliferate—ranging from probiotic seltzers to plant-based energy shots—anthocyanins prove adaptable and enticing to a sizeable audience. With ongoing innovations in extraction and application, the functional beverage domain is expected to remain a pivotal growth avenue for anthocyanin colors.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Sensient Technologies Corporation
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Naturex S.A. (Givaudan)
• DSM Nutritional Products
• Naturex
• Tate & Lyle PLC, Kemin Industries, Inc.
• Plant Lipids, Lycored Ltd.
• GNT Group (EXBERRY)
• BioconColors
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Cyanidin
• Delphinidin
• Malvidin
• Peonidin
• Petunidin
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦
• Powder
• Extract
• Liquid
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞
• Fruits
• Grapes
• Blueberries
• Cherries
• Blackberries
• Raspberries
• Others
• Vegetables
• Red Cabbage
• Purple Sweet Potatoes
• Eggplant
• Others
• Flowers
• Hibiscus
• Petunias
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Food & Beverages
• Confectionery
• Candies
• Gums
• Dairy Products
• Ice Cream
• Yogurt
• Beverages
• Juices
• Alcoholic Beverages
• Sauces & Dressings
• Bakery Products
• Others
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Animal Feed
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Direct Sales
• Distributors and Suppliers
• Online Sales
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
• The UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
• Poland
• Russia
• Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Australia & New Zealand
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
• South America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of South America
