Water and Sanitation on dam levels in Northern Cape

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s weekly report on reservoir levels indicates a slight improvement in water levels in the Northern Cape, rising to 72.9% this week from 72.7% last week. The total water in storage currently stands at 106.68 million cubic meters, compared to the province's full supply capacity (FSC) of 146.33 million cubic meters.

Furthermore, the two major water supply systems in the Northern Cape, the Vaal River System and the Orange River System, are currently at 69.4% and 74%, respectively. The Vaal River System has experienced a slight decline from last week’s level of 74.7%.

The Vanderkloof Dam, situated between the Free State and Northern Cape provinces has declined from last week’s 80.2% to 78.5% this week.

The storage weir water levels reflected below are balancing dams designed to act as multipurpose facilities, serving as distribution points from where water is diverted into pipelines, canals or power generating turbines and pumping stations. They are unlike storage dams where the primary purpose is for long term water storage, therefore water levels will vary week on week.

Douglas Storage Weir in the Vaal River is at full capacity 109.3% this week. Vaalharts storage weir is at 85.5%.

Spitskop storage weir located in the Harts River is at 39.7% this week. Boegoeberg Dam in the Orange River is also at its 106.1%.

In some of the province’s District Municipalities, water storage levels are as follows: Namakwa District Municipality water storage is at 74.3%.

Pixley ka Seme District has water storage levels of 107.5%. Frances Baard District municipality is at 61.1%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges residents and water users in the Northern Cape to adopt water-saving measures, repair burst and leaking pipes, and regularly monitor boreholes to maintain sustainable yields. Community efforts in water conservation will play a crucial role in addressing the province's water challenges.

