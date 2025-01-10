Western Cape Mobility urges vigilance on roads

As the festive season nears its end, many Western Cape residents and visitors to the province will soon embark on their journeys home after the holidays. With increased travel expected over the coming days, all road users, particularly public transport providers and pedestrians, are urged to be vigilant, patient, and must strictly adhere to road rules. By taking personal responsibility, respecting speed limits, and remaining courteous toward others on the road, every traveller can contribute to safer journeys for all.

The Western Cape Mobility Department’s Provincial Traffic Officers and law enforcement partners work tirelessly throughout the year, but they work especially hard at this time of year to ensure safer roads.

Between 30 December 2024 and 5 January 2025, over 29,000 vehicles were stopped across the province at roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations.

During this time:

191 speeding offences were recorded;

25 vehicles were impounded; and

117 arrests were made, 83 of which were for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku appealed to road users, emphasising the collective responsibility needed to ensure safety, "No matter how eager you are to get home, be even more committed to demonstrating patience and good driver behaviour. Our provincial traffic teams are on the roads 24/7 to ensure your safety, but real change begins with each of us. Nobody plans an accident. Let us make these last few days of the festive season just as memorable as the start, by ensuring we arrive safely home."

The Western Cape Government warns road users not to drink and drive, manage fatigue on long trips, and perform safety checks on their vehicles before departure.

The provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to road safety and urges all travellers to exercise caution and embrace responsible driving practices.

Let us make road safety the lasting gift of this festive season.

