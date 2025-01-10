Groundbreaking On New Administration Building

Published on January 09, 2025

The City of Miami and Adler Development proudly announce the groundbreaking of a landmark new government administration building at 1802 NW 37th Ave, immediately following the State of the City Address to be delivered by City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez at the same location.

This state-of-the-art office space, scheduled for completion in 2027, will be part of the transformative Miami Freedom Park—a dynamic, 130-acre mixed-use development set to redefine the city’s landscape.

In addition to housing Inter Miami CF’s highly anticipated new soccer stadium, Miami Freedom Park promises to become a hub of activity, innovation, and community engagement. The new government building will be seamlessly integrated into this visionary project, placing it at the heart of a destination where public service, world-class sports, and vibrant lifestyle amenities converge.

Upon completion, the facility will feature eight stories of government offices with an attached parking garage accommodating up to 889 vehicles. Spanning over 382,592 square feet, the building will be located on city-owned land near Miami International Airport. To commemorate this milestone, Adler Development will join the City of Miami and Mayor Suarez for an official ceremony on January 15 at 9:30 a.m. at 1802 NW 37th Ave., Miami, Florida.

"Today marks a defining moment as we break ground on the new City of Miami administration building," said David Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Adler Development. "This state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the evolving needs of our city and serve generations to come. It also exemplifies a successful public-private partnership, with the City of Miami and Adler Development uniting to turn a bold vision into a tangible reality. We are honored to deliver this facility in collaboration with our dedicated partners, ushering in a vibrant new era for the City of Miami and its residents."

The building will feature an eye-catching design by Arquitectonica, fostering interaction between those inside the building, the public, and the new adjacent 58-acre public park. Moss Construction will serve as the general contractor for the project.

“This groundbreaking represents the future of Miami’s administration, symbolizing the limitless potential of our city’s forward-thinking vision. Let’s continue welcoming innovation and bold ideas that translate into a more prosperous, resilient Miami for everyone,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our journey to better serve the residents of Miami. The groundbreaking of our new administration building represents a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and accessibility," said City Manager Art Noriega V. "This state-of-the-art facility will not only enhance the way we operate as a government but also reflect our dedication to a vibrant and forward-thinking approach to serving our residents and constituents. This space is designed to welcome the community and meet the needs of a growing, dynamic Miami.”