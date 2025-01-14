LocaChange Achieves Major Milestones in 2024, Sets Ambitious Goals for 2025

LocaChange Celebrates Impressive 2024 Milestones and Looks Forward to Exciting 2025 Developments

We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made in 2024, and we’re excited about 2025, we’ll continue to innovate, listening to our users and providing the best solutions to meet their needs.”” — Sally, the product manager

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LocaChange , the fast-growing leader in location-changing apps, is celebrating an exceptional year of growth and innovation. With a commitment to improving the user experience, the company has reached significant milestones in 2024 and is looking ahead to even more advancements in 2025.Here are the key achievements from 2024:Over 2.3 Million Users – In just 1.5 years since its launch in June 2023, LocaChange has surpassed 2.3 million active users, spanning across over 200 countries and regions, cementing its place as a global leader in location-based services.Swift Resolution of the Pokémon GO “Failed to Detect Location” Error 12 Issue – In June 2024, the company quickly addressed and resolved the critical "Error 12" issue that impacted users, showcasing LocaChange’s commitment to providing reliable service and maintaining user trust.iOS 18 Support – The company responded rapidly to the needs of iOS users by rolling out full support for iOS 18, ensuring a seamless experience for iPhone users on the latest operating system.Launch of POGO Search & POGO Atlas – LocaChange introduced two powerful features for Pokémon GO players: POGO Search and POGO Atlas. These tools help players quickly locate rare IV100 Pokémon, raids, PokéStops and Gym, enhancing the gaming experience for enthusiasts around the world.Industry-Leading Pokémon GO Statistics Report – Demonstrating its expertise and leadership in the Pokémon GO spoofing space, LocaChange released a comprehensive statistics report. The data provided key insights into in-game locations, rare Pokémon, and trends, further solidifying LocaChange’s reputation as a trusted resource for Pokémon GO players.Looking ahead to 2025, LocaChange is poised for even more growth and innovation. The company plans to enhance its offerings with new features designed to support a wider range of location-based activities, from regular location changes to full-scale Pokémon GO spoofing. The goal is to provide users with even more control and flexibility across various use cases, ensuring the app remains an indispensable tool for gaming, privacy, and personal convenience.With over 2.3 million users and a strong foundation built on reliability and innovation, LocaChange is set to continue leading the location-changing app industry into the new year.For more information, visit www.locachange.com

