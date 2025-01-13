Fast Verify, using "Applied AI" for Face and Document Verification, Launches Out of Incubation

Aiming to correct the perception of AI with predictable, effective uses of AI models, Fast Verify bucks many trends in tech.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After over a year of stealth development in incubation and over a decade of research and evolving internal solutions within the defense industry, Fast Verify is celebrating their launch from incubation and public availability to the world.“Years ago, we pioneered applications of facial verification technology, combined with application specific data sources in defense and other sensitive industries. We always had the vision of taking those solutions to broader applications to solve real-world challenges while respecting important security boundaries and consumer privacy. Today, that vision has become a reality: saving time, protecting businesses, and driving success rates to new heights.” – Fast Verify MediaA New Type of “AI” CompanyBreaking from what has become the typical venture capital plays, Fast Verify was developed in-house with a small team of engineers focused on real solutions and promotes what it calls a “pragmatic use of machine learning, combined with meaningful solutions by human engineers.” Rather than pushing AI as marketing buzzword, their team speaks of AI in an educational way, identifying its pros and cons in terms of what they do for their specific uses. In this way, they work to educate businesses needing verification technology in subjects such as machine learning and how the fringe between research and application of AI technology has left them an untapped area of innovation from which they focused their energy. They stress that it’s one thing to turn a white paper into meaningful code, but another to see that solution work well in the real world, and reference the countless failures of well-known AI companies rushing broad solutions to the public as examples of that. A model and data are only two of many steps required to make effective use of technologies that have taken many decades of research to reach the point we are now.Why Fast Verify?With precision, efficiency, and security at its core, Fast Verify provides seamless integration of verification technology for a range of applications, including but not limited to:• KYC (Know Your Customer)• Banking• Real Estate• HR (Human Resources)• Compliance• Airport Screening• Border Screening• Medical Personnel• Cruise Ships• Military and Government• Document Verification• Access to Sensitive Areas / Equipment (Digital and Physical)By leveraging advanced document analysis, facial recognition, and liveness detection, Fast Verify delivers unmatched accuracy and security. And because every business is unique, the verification flow is designed to reflect each client’s brand identity , security requirements, and verification needs, offering a seamless, user-friendly experience.The Pillars of Fast Verify's AI-Driven Verification1. Identity / Document VerificationIn just seconds, Fast Verify can validate identities against regulated data sources, such as government databases and credit bureaus or integrate custom data sources from clients. This ensures compliance, reduces fraud, and streamlines on-boarding - all while enhancing the customer experience.3. Face VerificationUsing images from any source and many deployment options from cloud to on-premise servers or to trusted devices in the field, Fast Verify determines face similarity by analyzing and comparing facial features, ensuring accuracy and consistency of service, while integrating into manual verification process or other exception handling scenarios.4. Liveness DetectionVerifying the physical presence of a person is crucial. Fast Verify’s AI-powered liveness detection can analyze subtle movements to confirm authenticity, reducing the risk of identity fraud.5. Data ExtractionWhile most AI vendors build walls around the data they collect, Fast Verify uses its advanced solutions to extract critical information from identification documents with precision, reducing errors and optimizing workflow efficiency, while integrating that data into client workflows to reduce manual data entry or duplicate entry. This boosts its value-proposition to both its client and their end users affected by these processes.6. EfficiencyInstead of requiring a large infrastructure or dependence on a third-party cloud, Fast Verify can be deployed on premise, in the field, or as a traditional SaaS product, improving privacy and security at the same time. This results in secure, high confidence results in real-world applications, such as access to sensitive areas or boarding a cruise ship, for example, where typical cloud services create compliance risks or cannot operate reliably.The Philosophy Behind the Innovation: Applied AIWhat makes this launch stand out is the company’s departure from typical AI messaging. This statement from the company’s media department serves as an example of their approach:“We believe in more than just building AI; we believe in using AI for real solutions. At Fast Verify, we don’t chase the latest trends - we craft tools that bridge the gap between human ingenuity and AI power.While others focus on showcasing AI for its novelty, we focus on delivering measurable, transformative results. This approach, which we call Applied AI , ensures that every feature we release drives efficiency and builds better connections between businesses and their customers.Fast Verify isn’t just about technology - it’s about redefining how businesses work. Every second saved, every fraud attempt prevented, and every process streamlined brings us closer to our ultimate goal: creating a world where technology empowers people to achieve more.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.