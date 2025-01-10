Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass closed daily from Monday, Jan. 13

Main, News Posted on Jan 9, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUĒ, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users the southbound one-way Temporary Kapaʻa Bypass Road (Route 5600) will be closed between Kūhiō Highway and Olohena Road on Monday, Jan. 13 through Jan. 31 and Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., excluding holidays and weekends. Traffic will be re-routed to Lehua Street. The road will be open every afternoon after 3 p.m. and on weekends and holidays.

The closure is required for the reconstruction of weakened pavement areas, installation of new pavement and installation of new pavement markers. Since this is a one-way road, crews will have to utilize the entire road to do the work. Completion is estimated for March 2025. All work is weather permitting.

Electronic message boards will be placed to inform drivers of the closure. For weekly lane closures go to the HDOT website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

