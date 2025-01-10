Submit Release
TOMORROW: State finance director to hold media briefing on Governor Newsom’s 2025-26 budget

SACRAMENTO — California Director of Finance Joe Stepenshaw will hold a media briefing to provide details of Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2025-26 state budget proposal, which will be transmitted to the Legislature on Friday. Governor Newsom previewed highlights of the budget earlier this week in the Central Valley.

WHEN: Friday, January 10 at approximately 10 a.m.

LOCATION: Media Briefing Room, Swing Space Building, 1021 O Street, Sacramento

LIVESTREAM: The Governor’s YouTube page

NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 10 p.m., January 9. 

