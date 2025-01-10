NewBlue Partners with Starin to Enhance Live Video Production and Broadcast Graphics Solutions

A Dynamic Collaboration: Starin and NewBlue join forces to revolutionize live video production with cutting-edge broadcast graphics solutions. NewBlue Fusion: Showcasing a cutting-edge broadcast solution combined with camera technology in action, delivering dynamic visuals and immersive live coverage for fans worldwide. Sports broadcasters bring the excitement of live football action to fans, powered by NewBlue Fusion's seamless integration of broadcast solutions now combining with Starin's advanced camera technology options.

CHESTERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starin, a market leader in Unified Communications, Video Collaboration, and specialty education products, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with NewBlue, an innovator in live video production and broadcast graphics technology.

This collaboration integrates NewBlue’s cutting-edge Captivate and Fusion live graphics systems into Starin’s robust portfolio, empowering broadcasters, sports teams, houses of worship, schools, and enterprise markets to elevate their live productions.

"NewBlue’s Fusion live broadcast graphics systems are a valuable addition to our offering for System Integrators and VARs,” said Rich D’Angelo, Executive Director of Business Management - Broadcast at Starin. “When combined with partner solutions from BirdDog, Canon, Cinedeck, EditShare, Epiphan, Kiloview, LiveU, PTZOptics, and Telestream, we can deliver complete live video production solutions and

expert resources across a broad spectrum of end users.”

Transforming Live Video Production

NewBlue’s innovative graphics solutions, including NewBlue Captivate, make live video production seamless by providing dynamic overlays, real-time graphics, and professional transitions. NewBlue Captivate is designed to meet the needs of modern broadcasters, offering advanced tools to create live scoreboard updates, lower thirds, branding animations, and data-driven graphics. Its intuitive interface allows users to integrate live social media feeds, highlight real-time statistics, and manage media playback effortlessly.

Whether setting up commercial breaks, supporting media for corporate meetings, engaging audiences with sponsor callouts, or producing visually stunning live events, NewBlue Captivate streamlines workflows to save time while delivering polished and professional results every time.

Ian Foster, Sales Director at NewBlue, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “We at NewBlue are thrilled about our new partnership with Starin and deeply value the expertise they bring to the AV industry. I look forward to leveraging their extensive knowledge and experience to deliver innovative live video production solutions to our channel.”

A History of Excellence in Broadcast and AV

Since 1988, Starin has grown from a Midwest-based business into a global leader in professional AV distribution. Now part of the Midwich Group, Starin continues to lead in broadcast and live video production solutions, offering unmatched expertise in design, financing, installation, and channel

management.

Starin’s portfolio features top-tier products from brands such as Neat, Shure, Logitech, LG, and SMART. By adding NewBlue’s Captivate and Fusion systems, Starin expands its offerings to better serve the increasing demand for live graphics solutions in the broadcast, sports, education, and enterprise markets.

At the heart of Starin’s mission is a commitment to delivering value through innovation. This partnership with NewBlue exemplifies Starin’s dedication to providing tools that empower resellers, system integrators, and VARs to succeed in the competitive landscape of live broadcast production.

About Starin

Headquartered in Chesterton, Indiana, Starin operates across two primary segments: pro-AV and business development. As a value-added distributor, Starin provides comprehensive solutions for professional AV and live video production, including design, financing, and installation services. Starin has also pioneered the Zoom Rooms Outfitting model, offering complete ecosystems optimized for video conferencing.

About NewBlue, Inc.

Established in 2006, NewBlue, Inc. is a California-based digital media company that empowers live broadcasters, technical directors, and video editors with innovative video graphics, effects, and titling technologies. With its NewBlueLIVE™ and NewBluePOST™ lines of live streaming and editing essentials, NewBlue is the leading provider of quick and intuitive software and hardware solutions for live broadcast and post-production environments. Its TotalFX™, NewBlue Captivate™, Titler Pro™, Scoreview™, and Fusion product offerings deliver cost-effective secret weapons for saving time, reducing complexity, solving problems, and improving overall production value.

For more information about Starin’s partnership with NewBlue, visit https://starin.biz/g/newblue and how it enhances live video production and broadcast capabilities, visit https://newbluefx.com/fusion/.

