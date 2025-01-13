Overlooked Country Album from Austin’s 2000's Resurfaces Due to Australian Interest

Hand spraypainted and photocopied record cover

From Austin's Past DIY scene, an Overlooked Musical Gem

KINGSTON, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unearthed after 15 years, the obscure psychedelic country album "Looking for a Spark" by Over the Hill showcases a kaleidoscopic merging of Texas songwriting and fevered musical dreams made during the heyday of Austin's sprawling 2000's DIY scene.

The sophomore album from the band was a small regional release with only 200 vinyl copies pressed. Reissued now with two bonus tracks on Coy Twins Records, is an overlooked gem of weirdo country hallucinations.

During the vibrant era of Austin's underdeveloped East side, before the tech boom fully took over, artists lived

off of low level jobs and developed a large community of visual, musical, and digital expression. These

were the days of the Black Angels, SURVIVE, Spoon, The Sword, White Denim, Spray Paint,

along with hundreds of other bands who played and recorded with varying amounts of success.

In 2009, the band, Over the Hill, released its second album, Looking for a Spark, on the multi-

media record label, Monofonus Press, which was founded by Morgan Coy in 2006. The record

was a collaboration of musical friends with pronounced country music themes. Coy’s songs lyrically explored the lives of criminals, lovers of

dead people, war damaged romance, and acid tripping explorers, with the musical

accompaniment of pump organs, fuzzed out mandolins, saws, synthesizers, fiddles, janky electric

sitars, trombones, and delay.

Standout songs on the album are Alcatraz, Singing to the Dead, Looking for a Spark, and Waltz.

The album gained a handful of positive reviews in the Austin Chronicle, as well as other

publications and blogs, and then faded from public awareness. The band played a few shows

with the material, but Coy, a father of a two-year-old at the time, running a record label, and

building artist studios, did not promote the release after the initial push.

"I never really felt comfortable promoting my own releases on the label," said Coy. "I guess I was

self-conscious about pushing my own work."

In this past year, Coy received several checks from ASCAP as royalties for the music on the album.

"It's not a lot of money. I never really got paid for my music, so I was curious about

what was going on. I thought maybe it was getting used in a pharmaceutical commercial or

something. Honestly, I still don’t really know how I got money from the songs because they

weren’t streaming anywhere. All I know is that it got a lot of play in Australia.”

Coy shuttered the record label eight years ago, but he remains connected to the music world

through his partial ownership of Tubby’s, a small but exceptional music venue in Kingston, NY.

Rob Halverson mixed and co-produced the album with Coy during a few

marathon sessions. Halverson, who worked with Coy on the first Over the Hill record, brought

an enormous amount of creativity to the project. The two were originally connected by their

mutual friend, Thor Harris who played drums on the first Over the Hill record. Halverson mixed another

album that Morgan Coy and Thor Harris (Swans, Shearwater, Xiu Xiu, Bill Callahan, Amanda

Palmer) made together in 2010.

Coy moved away from Austin 10 years ago, but continues to go back to the city regularly.

Other musicians who contributed to the album:

Jasio Gasyna: drums, metal stairs, electronic drums. Josh Smith: Bass, Xylophone. Rob Halverson:

Bass, Organ. Will Slack: Trombones, Clarinet, Saxophone. Ben Prentice: Saw. Jessica

Henderson: Fiddle. James Alexander: Viola. Kirk Laktas: Evolver, Pump Organ. Dylan

Hostetter: Spiritual Vocals. Duncan Malashock: Pump Organ.

The reissue of the album with bonus tracks is available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and all

streaming services.

