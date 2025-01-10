The University Boulevard Corridor Plan and its Impact on the Latino Community will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, September 1 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, January 9, 2025

The show will also feature the upcoming Immigration Forum organized by the Consulate of El Salvador in Silver Spring

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Luis Estrada, urban designer at the Montgomery County Planning Department; Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador; and Katherine Canto, immigration attorney. The show will air on Friday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio show will provide information about the upcoming community meeting conducted in Spanish focusing on recommendations for the University Boulevard Corridor Plan. Mr. Estrada will share details about this virtual meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Residents must sign up to receive the virtual link on the day of the meeting. Residents with questions can contact Maren Hill at [email protected] or 301-650-5613.

The radio program will conclude with details about the upcoming Immigration Forum organized by the Consulate of El Salvador in Silver Spring. This event will offer an information session and provide free legal advice from immigration attorneys. The event will take place at the consulate facilities on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Updates will be shared on immigration policies, including DACA, TPS, and Humanitarian Parole, among others.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.





