Zagging Through Spokane's Winter Wonderland

Hello, winter wonderland! Whether you are a snow fanatic ready to hit the slopes or someone who likes to cozy up in the winter months, Spokane has something for everyone this season. Hear from our Office of Undergraduate Admission as we share our favorite ways to make the most of Spokane's winter magic!

Aaron Danowski – Gonzaga Basketball Games in The Kennel

When the days are short and the nights are cold, nothing is quite as invigorating as being part of a raucous crowd in the McCarthey Athletic Center. Basketball season is in full swing in December and January, and as an avid Zags fan, I try to make it to every game. The Kennel was recently ranked the third hardest environment in college basketball by the coaches, and being part of that special atmosphere is something I look forward to every winter!

Alexa Gaske – Exploring the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture

While the museum is open all year, it offers a great indoor alternative during the winter months in Spokane. Located in historic Browne's Addition, the museum and the surrounding neighborhood offer a great look into life in Spokane in the early 1900s. There are also great cafes and restaurants nearby for a quick meal before or after immersing yourself in the museum's latest collection!

Allyson Pratt – Visiting Auntie's Bookstore and Atticus Coffee

Nothing is cozier than a good book and some hot cocoa on a cold winter day. In Spokane, there are multiple bookstores, but a staple that you must visit when in town, is Auntie's Bookstore. With a beautiful collection and a cozy library feel, it’s hard not to grab a couple of books. Afterward, head over to Atticus Coffee for a warm drink and a cozy atmosphere.

Becky Stockton – Christmas Tree Elegance

Every year, the Spokane Symphony Association hosts their annual fundraiser called Christmas Tree Elegance! During this two-week span, there are close to 100 Christmas trees put up in the Historic Davenport Hotel and River Park Square. All the trees have a theme, and you buy raffle tickets and enter to win a tree and all the prizes included! It's such a great time to get dressed up and go look at the beautiful holiday decorations in one of the most historic buildings in Spokane.

Becky Doyle – Hockey Games

Get off campus and catch some of the many hockey matches Spokane has to offer this winter season! You can see our own Zags on the ice at GU Club Hockey matches against other regional club teams. You can also stop in for a local Spokane Chiefs game at the arena, that is just a five-minute drive from campus!

Brittany Van Blaricom – Snow Tubing Down Mt. Spokane from Bear Creek Lodge

I was really excited when I found out about Bear Creek Lodge because it is a really fun way to get in the snow and go snow tubing while keeping my wallet in mind. Bear Creek is the closest tubing area in Spokane, offering a 90-foot tubing hill. Now I know, climbing back a 90-foot hill after each run sounds like an awful experience; thankfully, they have a rope tow to pull you back up! With the rope tow, you can quickly get back up the hill, allowing you to spend most of your time actually flying down the hill. If you’d like to take a moment to warm up, the lodge is only a short walk from the hill and has a couple cafes and restaurants where you can purchase something warm to drink.

Carie Weeks – Winter Star Walks Outside of City Lights

On a clear winter night, I love to go for a walk away from the city lights and look up at the constellations and planets that are visible. Star walks are especially great during meteor showers, and there are a lot of them in the winter and some great ridges around Spokane from which you can view them. Since it gets dark very early in the winter, my kids have enjoyed the tradition with me--usually accompanied by hot tea or cocoa when we get back inside.

Claire Silva – Playing in the Snow

Spokane has all four seasons and winter does not disappoint. The snow is soft and fluffy. Perfect for snow creations, snowball fights, ice skating downtown on the ice ribbon, sledding, all the snow sports. I especially love building the perfect snowman! ☃️

Levi Garcia-Morales – Holiday Lights at Manito Park

If you're ever looking for inspiration to decorate your home or space or just looking for something to do, then take a trip down to Manito Park! The park offers both a drive-thru and a walk-thru display of lights, decorations and more. Be sure to check the dedicated days for each run through!

Lindsey Spencer – Christmas Shopping

We have three main malls, multiple shopping districts, and a thriving small-business community! I personally love finding local shops and artists to support as I find gifts for loved ones. For example, I try to attend Terrain Brrzaar, which is a large-scale event full of pop-up shops of local artists and craftsmen.

Rosa Velasco – Campfire Igloos at Spokane Restaurants

I love good food and my dog, Kylo, so I'm always a fan of outdoor sitting, however, Spokane can get chilly during the winter months and that's why I love campfire igloos at Bark, Rescue Pub. Campfire Igloos are a unique dining experience where you bundle up and dine in heated igloos, blankets are provided, and four-legged friends are welcomed. Bark, Rescue Pub is also partnered with the Spokane Humane Society, so guests can interact with rescue cats and dogs during their visit, and some profits such as reservation fees, go to support the work of The Spokane Humane Society.

Sandra Vance – Reading at a Coffee Shop

During the colder winter months, I love to settle into one of Spokane's many coffee shops with a book, or I'll even get some work done! There are so many great spots in Spokane for a cup of coffee, pot of tea, or any other warm drink! I love going to Ladder Coffee, a local coffee shop that roasts their own beans in house. It's a great spot to meet with friends or spend some quiet time on your own.

Sara Whelchel –Snowshoeing

When Spokane gets a little too cold for hiking, I switch to snowshoeing instead! Mount Spokane and McKenzie Conservation area have some of my favorite trails. The beautiful views are worth the trek!

Steve Keller – Winter Trail Running

Many people tend to only think about trail running and access to the outdoors in non-winter months, but the trails in and around Spokane are still accessible year-round. Few experiences are more peaceful than winter trail running. One of my favorite winter activities is to run trails like Iller Creek in the calm morning hours. It's so quiet. The sunrises really feel like they are just for you.

Theresa Howlett – Ice Skating at Coeur d'Alene on Ice

Outdoor ice skating at McEuen Park in downtown Coeur D'Alene, ID. It has a beautiful view of the mountains and lake and feels like a winter wonderland.

Will DeKlotz – Cribbage at Rockwood Bakery

The best activity to do year-round is by far a nice and calming game of cribbage, and the best place to play is at Rockwood Bakery—a locally owned coffee and pastry shop located conveniently next to Manito Park. I recommend bringing comfortable walking shoes because after you finish your cribbage game you should take a long walk and enjoy the greenery and sights of the #1 public park in the state.

Will Shoup – Winter Walks with Friends

Some snowfalls in Spokane are simply magical. Big, fluffy flakes falling in zero wind. I took a walk recently with one of my oldest friends on a day like this. We walked all over downtown, taking in the Edwardian architecture and Spokane charm in its most beautiful surreal winter state. We chatted, we watched the river, the snow fell. Spokane in the winter is full of little wonders. Make sure you spend some time out in them, even if you have to really bundle up!

