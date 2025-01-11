Submit Release
Greatland Laser Secures Major Sale to U.S. Navy for Rescue Laser Light Emergency Signals

Greatland Laser has just fulfilled an order for US Naval Aviators

Greatland Laser has partnered with Grainger to deliver Rescue Laser Light emergency signals to enhance the safety and survival capabilities of naval aircrews.

This partnership reflects the Navy’s trust in our products and their commitment to equipping their personnel with the best tools available for emergency signaling and survival.”
— Kim Erickson, CEO
WILLOW, AK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greatland Laser, a leading innovator in laser-based signaling and safety equipment, is proud to announce the successful fulfillment of a significant order from the United States Navy. The sale, which was secured under Grainger’s GSA 4PL contract, includes a large shipment of Rescue Laser Light emergency signaling devices for use by naval aircrews based in San Diego, California.

The Rescue Laser Light is a compact, highly effective signaling tool designed to assist in emergency situations where visibility and precision are critical. Unlike traditional flares, the Rescue Laser Light provides a safe, non-pyrotechnic alternative that can be seen from great distances in both daylight and nighttime conditions. Its durability and reliability make it an essential tool for military personnel operating in demanding environments.
“We are honored to support the U.S. Navy and its mission to ensure the safety of its aircrews,” said Kim Erickson, CEO of Greatland Laser. “This partnership reflects the Navy’s trust in our products and their commitment to equipping their personnel with the best tools available for emergency signaling and survival.”

The devices will be distributed to naval aircrews, enhancing their ability to signal for assistance in the event of an emergency. This deployment underscores the Navy’s dedication to incorporating cutting-edge technology to safeguard its servicemen and women.
Greatland Laser has been at the forefront of laser signaling innovation since inventing the products in 2001. With a focus on safety and reliability, the company’s products are widely used in maritime, aviation, outdoor recreation, and defense industries worldwide.

For more information about Greatland Laser and its product offerings, visit Greatland Laser or contact Kim Erickson at kim.erickson@greatlandlaser.com.

About Greatland Laser:
Greatland Laser is a pioneer in the development of laser-based emergency signaling devices. Based in Anchorage, Alaska, the company is dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative safety tools that save lives. Greatland Laser’s products are trusted by professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike, ensuring safety and visibility in critical situations.

Kim W Erickson
Greatland Laser LLC
+1 9072454475
kim.erickson@greatlandlaser.com
