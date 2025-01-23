Acuity Trading Partners with cTrader to Revolutionise Broker and Trader Experiences

Acuity Trading integrates its comprehensive suite of tools with the cTrader platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acuity Trading, a leader in providing advanced trading tools and actionable insights, is delighted to announce the seamless integration of its comprehensive suite of tools with the cTrader platform. This milestone partnership delivers cutting-edge data and analytics directly to brokers and traders, enhancing decision-making and revolutionising trading experiences.“This integration exemplifies Acuity Trading’s commitment to empowering brokers and traders with intuitive, data-driven tools that are seamlessly integrated into their preferred platforms. By embedding our suite of advanced insights into cTrader, we are delivering unparalleled functionality to elevate trading outcomes,” said Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading.What the Integration OffersThrough this partnership, cTrader users can now access Acuity Trading’s innovative tools, including:• Research Terminal and NewsIQ: A comprehensive AI-powered research tool combining market insights, news, economic calendars, and signals in a unified interface.• AnalysisIQ: Curated trade ideas with detailed analysis for informed trading decisions.• AssetIQ: Asset-by-asset analysis, leveraging forensic AI technology for deeper insights across traditional and alternative data sources.• Economic Calendar: A reliable, data-driven tool for monitoring key economic events.• Corporate Calendar: AI-driven insights into global corporate actions, offering traders a competitive edge.These tools are fully integrated into cTrader’s Plugins functionality, ensuring users experience near-native performance and functionality, complete with full-screen capabilities for immersive trading experiences.Customisation for BrokersBrokers benefit from advanced functionalities that cater to diverse business models and client needs:• Server Access Control: Restrict tool access to specific servers for tailored user segmentation.• Content Display Based on Account Balance: Offer premium features as acquisition or retention incentives for traders meeting specific account thresholds.• Direct Trade Execution: Traders can execute trades directly from Acuity’s cBots, streamlining their workflow.Flexible Deployment OptionsAcuity’s tools are available via:• Dashboard Installation: Brokers can select and install only the tools they need, optimising resource usage.• cTrader Store: Users can sign into Store on any device with their cTrader ID. Algo creators can publish their cBots, plugins, and indicators, selecting between Cloud or file uploads.cTrader: Collaborating With a Visionary Force in Trading Platform TechnologycTrader is created with mobility at its core, delivering exceptional reliability, the most responsive charting in the industry, ultra-fast order execution, built-in cross-broker copy trading, cutting-edge algo trading and powerful IB tools - all optimised for seamless performance on mobile devices. The latest version features a range of powerful features including free cloud execution for cBots, enabling 24/7 algo trading from all devices, while the enhanced cTrader Algo API empowers developers with advanced tools.New plugin capabilities which enable unparalleled platform extensibility and customisation are perfect for brokers looking to smoothly integrate third-party services directly into the cTrader user interface. The latest advancements combined with its commitment to transparency, openness, and continual innovation has solidified cTrader's status as the industry's preferred Open Trading Platform™, constantly evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of modern traders.The collaboration between Acuity Trading and cTrader marks a transformative step in trading technology. Brokers can strategically enhance their service offerings, driving client engagement and satisfaction. For traders, having Acuity’s powerful analytics integrated into the cTrader platform simplifies access to critical insights, creating a seamless and intuitive trading experience.Andrew Lane, CEO of Acuity Trading, commented:“By combining Acuity’s advanced analytics with cTrader’s robust platform, we are setting a new standard for the trading industry. This partnership reflects our shared vision to empower brokers and traders with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic markets.”Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of cTrader added: Our partnership with Acuity highlights the true power of cTrader as an Open Trading Platform™, designed to offer brokers and prop trading firms unparalleled flexibility and control. Integrating Acuity’s advanced analytics, demonstrates the platform’s ability to incorporate third-party services, offering partners instant access to essential market insights. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a fully extensible trading environment where brokers can differentiate their offering, optimise user experience, and accelerate their success in today’s fast-paced, data-driven market."The Acuity Trading and cTrader integration is now available, offering brokers and traders the opportunity to redefine their trading strategies. For more information or to get started, visit www.acuitytrading.com About cTradercTrader is a multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform developed by Spotware, a global FX/CFD technology provider with over 15 years of experience in delivering innovative trading platforms. The company has built a robust network of 250+ brokers and prop firms, including industry leaders like IC Markets, Pepperstone, and Funding Pips. With more than 8 million traders using cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, the latest version of cTrader sets a new standard in algorithmic trading by offering free cloud execution and advanced plugin capabilities, further enhancing its unmatched transparency, reliability, and extensibility to provide premium experiences for all users.Rosemary BarnesEmail: rbarnes@spotware.comFollow cTrader on social:X: https://twitter.com/cTrader IG: https://www.instagram.com/ctrader.official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spotware Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ctrader YouTube: https://youtube.com/spotware About AcuityAcuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. 