Celebrating Leadership and Innovation: Kesha Fisher Joins FPI Management as Executive Director of National Operations

Kesha Fisher, HCCP, ARM - FPI's Executive Director of Global Operations

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FPI Management , a private third-party multifamily management provider, proudly announces the appointment of Kesha Fisher as Executive Director of National Operations.Kesha Fisher brings over two decades of distinguished leadership in the multifamily industry to FPI Management, boasting a proven track record of achieving operational excellence, driving growth, and fostering community development. Prior to joining FPI Management, she held pivotal roles at organizations such as April Housing and Greystar, where she successfully managed large-scale portfolios spanning thousands of units across diverse property types, including market-rate, affordable housing, and new construction developments. Her expertise, coupled with her unwavering dedication to enhancing resident satisfaction and building thriving communities, has solidified her reputation as a visionary leader in the real estate sector. In her new role, Kesha will lead company-wide initiatives, oversee procurement strategies, and direct efforts to assist clients in coordinating construction projects, setting the stage for transformative operations and innovation across the company's expansive portfolio.Kesha is a highly respected professional in the industry, holding prestigious certifications such as Accredited Residential Manager (ARM) and Housing Credit Certified Professional (HCCP). Her strategic acumen, coupled with her ability to deliver exceptional results, positions her as an invaluable addition to FPI’s executive leadership team.“We are thrilled to welcome Kesha Fisher to the FPI family and our executive leadership team,” said Vanessa Siebern, Chief Operating Officer at FPI Management. “Kesha brings a unique blend of strategic vision, strong leadership, and a relentless drive for excellence, perfectly complementing our core values. We are confident she will play a pivotal role in driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and driving FPI’s continued growth and success.”About FPI Management:FPI Management was founded in 1968 as a builder and operator of high-quality, Affordable apartment communities in Sacramento, CA. By 1989, the company was purchased by Dennis Treadaway and three other partners, and the complexion of the company had morphed from a developer builder to an exclusive 3rd party fee manager with no ownership interest. This has been FPI Management’s business plan since that time. Headquartered in Folsom, CA, FPI Management’s clients comprise institutional investors, international real estate investment firms, financial institutions, multifamily development builders, private investors, and City, County, and State agencies.For more information about FPI Management and its dedicated Team, please visit www.fpimgt.com FPI Media Relations Team: media@fpimgt.comSOURCE: FPI Management

