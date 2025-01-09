Submit Release
Hospitality company lawsuit opens new front in California’s worker classification battle

The legal battle over worker classification in California moved to a new front Wednesday as a hospitality staffing company that treats its staff as employees filed suit in San Francisco accusing competitors, such as Instawork, of misclassifying thousands of workers as contractors, lowering their pay while unfairly attracting new customers.

