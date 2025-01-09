Submit Release
Signing Former President Carter's Memorial Book

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a memorial book for former President Jimmy Carter. New York’s memorial book for former President Carter is available for the public to sign in the War Room of the New York State Capitol.

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.

