Signing Former President Carter's Memorial Book
Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a memorial book for former President Jimmy Carter. New York’s memorial book for former President Carter is available for the public to sign in the War Room of the New York State Capitol.
PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.