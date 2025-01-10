BioSteel Announced as Title Sponsor of the 2025 U SPORTS Track and Field Championship

U SPORTS announces BioSteel as the title sponsor for the 2025 Track and Field Championship, from March 6–8, at UWindsors' renowned Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse.

BioSteel is thrilled to be the title sponsor of the 2025 U SPORTS Track and Field Championship, hosted at the renowned Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse in Windsor.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U SPORTS is proud to welcome BioSteel as the title sponsor of the 2025 U SPORTS Track and Field Championship , to be held from March 6-8, 2025, at the renowned Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse on the University of Windsor campus. Known for its rich tradition of athletic excellence, this marks the 13th time that the University of Windsor will host the national championship, most recently in 2018.“We are excited to partner with BioSteel as the title sponsor of the 2025 U SPORTS Track and Field Championship,” said Pierre Arsenault, Chief Executive Officer of U SPORTS. “BioSteel’s dedication to supporting student-athletes aligns perfectly with our mission to foster excellence in university sport. The Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse’s legacy as a premier venue sets the stage for an outstanding championship that will inspire athletes, fans, and the Windsor community alike.”“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to fueling the performance and wellness of student-athletes across Canada. Supporting the next generation of athletic talent is at the heart of BioSteel’s mission, and we are proud to collaborate with U SPORTS and the University of Windsor to celebrate excellence in university sport," said Dan Crosby, Chief Executive Officer of BioSteel.The University of Windsor Lancers will serve as hosts for this milestone event. With their unparalleled expertise in organizing national championships, the Lancers are set to deliver a remarkable experience for all participants.“We are honoured to once again host the U SPORTS Track and Field Championship at the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse,” said Stephanie White, Athletic Director at the University of Windsor. “Having BioSteel, a Windsor-based business with a global impact, as our title sponsor makes this event even more special. Their commitment to student-athlete wellness resonates deeply within our community, and we’re excited to showcase the best of university track and field in Canada.”The 2025 BioSteel U SPORTS Track and Field Championship will bring together Canada’s top university athletes in a showcase of speed, strength, and endurance. Fans can look forward to a weekend of thrilling competition as these athletes vie for national glory.The Windsor Lancers will also host the 42nd Can-Am Track Classic from January 10-11, playing host to student-athletes from across the nation, while showcasing their commitment to delivering exceptional athletic events.About BioSteelBioSteel is a trailblazer in the sports hydration industry, committed to providing premium, sugar-free performance beverages. Trusted by elite athletes in professional leagues around the world, BioSteel upholds a reputation for clean ingredients, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to athlete well-being.About the University of WindsorA leader in Canadian intercollegiate competition, the University of Windsor prides itself on excellence both on and off the field. Home to the storied Windsor Lancers athletics program, the campus is known for its top-tier athletic facilities—including the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse—and its supportive community of athletes, coaches, and staff.About U SPORTSU SPORTS is the national brand for university sports in Canada. Each year, over 15,500 student-athletes and 700 coaches vie for 23 national championships in 13 different sports. U SPORTS collaborates with 58 member institutions, four conferences, and corporate partners to deliver top-quality competitive opportunities, leadership development, and community engagement.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.