Washington Post cuts 4% of its staff

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists and its affiliate the NewsGuild-CWA, in expressing grave concerns over recent cuts to journalists’ jobs at the Washington Post.

On 7 January, almost 100 employees at the company lost their roles in cuts affecting predominantly business operations. No consultation was undertaken with the News Guild-CWA, however the Guild is actively supporting members whilst urging improved compensation packages for journalists affected.

The Washington Post reported a loss of $77m in 2023 and over 250,000 of its subscriptions were cancelled last year when owner Jeff Bezos blocked the endorsement of Kamala Harris.

In a statement, the Guild said it vehemently condemned The Washington Post’s firing of dozens of valued employees. They noted the failure of Post CEO Will Lewis to directly address employees in 230 days as “especially disturbing” adding:

“The diligent, talented workers that make The Post every day should not bear the consequences of poor decisions made by Post executives.”

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“We stand in solidarity with our colleagues at The Washington Post who are facing these sudden changes and other colleagues in the US media whose jobs are currently under threat.

He added:

“Journalists and media workers deserve stable and secure employment, and any transformation of the company should prioritize protecting the workers and be done in full consultation with their union representatives.”

Return to listing