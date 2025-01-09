Thanks for bearing with it: Preservation work complete on US 101 Chehalis River Bridge in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN – A project to keep the US 101 Chehalis River Bridge in good working order wraps up just in time for its 70th birthday.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation recently completed work to replace old, outdated bearings under the north side of the bridge. The bridge bearings keep the structure stable by transferring the bridge’s load to the ground.

New bearings mean less maintenance

This project was no small task. Similar to changing a tire on a car, workers jacked up a portion of the bridge, allowing them the space needed to remove and replace the old bearings. Crews lowered the bridge back to its original position Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The new bearings are easier to maintain and more cost effective. They also make the bridge better able to withstand earthquakes.

Why this was needed

Construction on the Chehalis River Bridge was completed in 1955. The original rocker bearings had deteriorated due to time and weather.

