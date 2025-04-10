SR 411 near Castle Rock closed to freight traffic due to culvert failure

CASTLE ROCK – State Route 411 in Cowlitz County, also called West Side Highway, is closed to freight truck traffic until further notice due to a failing culvert and sinkhole.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews discovered the failing culvert near Waters Road at milepost 9.55, in early March while clearing culverts after several days of heavy rains. The culvert has reached the end of its serviceable life and cannot properly drain water, causing water levels to back up and creating a 15-foot sinkhole. Crews made initial temporary repairs to the roadway in March and have been checking the sinkhole daily.

To prevent further damage, crews will restrict freight trucks and vehicles over 10,000 GVW from traveling between milepost 6.2 near Hazel Dell Road and milepost 11.3 near Delameter Road. Heavy vehicles will need to detour around the restricted area using alternate routes – and should allow extra travel time. Passenger vehicles and motorcycles will have access to both open lanes of travel but will need to slow down crossing the gravel-covered section of SR 411.

“We know it’s a big ask to keep freight traffic off any route,” said Maintenance Superintendent Aaron Yanez. “But safety is our top priority, and keeping heavy trucks off this road helps prevent more damage so we can keep it safely open for travelers until repairs can be made.”

What travelers can expect:

Both lanes of SR 411 between Hazel Dell and Delameter Roads (mileposts 6.2-11.3) will be closed to vehicles over 10,000 GVW. Freight traffic will need to use an alternate route around the closure of SR 411. Passenger vehicles and motorcycles: Slow down, use caution and watch for loose gravel on the roadway.

Slow down, use caution and watch for loose gravel on the roadway. Emergency vehicles and local deliveries: First responders and essential services and delivery vehicles will have access to the area.

The road will remain restricted to freight traffic until water levels lower and crews can safely identify and plan a permanent repair. For everyone’s safety, please slow down and stay focused when traveling through the area.