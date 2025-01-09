Upcoming Trapper, Wolf Trapper and Hunter Education classes in the Panhandle Region

It’s hands-on: In-person instruction provides a hands-on component to hunter education that simply isn’t available in the online format. So, what exactly do we mean by “hands-on?” While both the online and in-person courses cover the same information, in-person students have the benefit of putting the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of Hunter Education instructors who can explain and demonstrate.

For example, in every instructor-led course (including hybrid courses), students have the opportunity to practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms in the classroom and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents.