The Republican Recap: Week of January 6, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week:

Protecting Our Communities from Biden’s Border Crisis ✅

On Thursday, February 22, 2024, Laken Riley, a Georgia college nursing student with a promising future and loving family, was brutally murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant while she was on a jog. The suspect, Jose Ibarra, had been paroled and released into the United States after crossing the border illegally in August 2022 – one example of how the Biden Administration has abused “humanitarian parole” to allow the mass release of illegals into our country with tragic consequences. Ibarra was later arrested in New York for “acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17,” and in October 2023, Ibarra and his brother were arrested for shoplifting – both times he was released.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated incident. In the past few years, we’ve seen several stories come out about the victims of Biden’s open border, including Jocelyn Nungaray and Rachel Morin. Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 16, Enforcement and Removal Operations officers arrested 275 illegal immigrant sex offenders nationwide. This is unacceptable. These criminals should not be allowed to enter our country, and especially should not be released from custody after committing horrific crimes here.

Under the Biden Administration, more than 8.8 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the southern border. As our communities continue to suffer under the weight of Biden’s dangerous open border policies, it is more critical than ever that we stop allowing criminals to flood into our country and put American lives at stake.

H.R. 29, the Laken Riley Act, sponsored by Rep. Mike Collins, holds the Biden Administration accountable for their role in these tragedies through their open border policies, requires detention of illegal aliens who commit theft and mandates ICE take them into custody, and allows a state to sue the Federal government on behalf of their citizens for not enforcing the border laws, particularly in the case of parole.

“Last year, evil struck Athens, Georgia when 22-year-old Laken Riley was kidnapped and murdered at the hands of an illegal alien. This legislation, which was supported by 48 Democrats and every Republican, gives local law enforcement and ICE more tools to fight illegal immigrants who commit crime in the United States,” said Rep. Mike Collins.



“Laken Riley was a University of Georgia nursing student who was on one of her daily runs when she was violently kidnapped and murdered by Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who had previously been arrested for child endangerment and shoplifting. With the passage of the Laken Riley Act through the House of Representatives, we are one step closer to delivering justice and ensuring that the pain the Riley family experiences every day is not felt by a single family again.”

What Members Said: