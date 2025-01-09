Join Us for a Free Ice Fishing Talk as Tim Moore Prepares Attendees for Derby Success

CONTACT:

January 9, 2025

Concord, NH – Mark your calendars and plan some new adventures for the upcoming ice-fishing season. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is hosting a free ice-fishing seminar on Tuesday, January 28 at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord. The talk begins at 7:00 p.m. and will be led by veteran Granite State angling guide Tim Moore of Tim Moore Outdoors.

This seminar will focus on preparing attendees for success at the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby on February 8 and 9. From gear prep to navigating local parking and some of the lesser-considered aspects of fishing this derby, Moore will answer questions about targeting potential prize-winning fish such as black crappie, lake trout, white perch, and rainbow trout.

“This big derby is about so much more than fishing because there is a huge social aspect to it,” said Moore. “Many anglers fish it for the opportunity to reconnect with friends and cook their favorite on-ice meals—but they all want their shot at the $15,000 top prize. I am looking forward to exchanging ideas with derby veterans and sharing tips with newcomers at this talk.”

An avid ice angler, Moore is a full-time New Hampshire fishing guide, outdoor writer, and a state and world record holder. He has fished the waters of New Hampshire for more than 40 years. He conducts fishing seminars from Maine to Minnesota and guides hundreds of ice anglers each year from around the world in search of lake trout, white perch, and black crappie among other target species.

To learn more about ice fishing in New Hampshire visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/ice-fishing.

To learn more about Time Moore Outdoors visit www.timmooreoutdoors.com.

To learn more about the Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby, and for tickets, visit www.icefishingnh.com.