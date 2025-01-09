7 new Utah fishing records set in 2024

Spear angler Steven Gottfredson with his record walleye, caught at Deer Creek Reservoir in April 2024.

Spear angler Steven Gottfredson with his record walleye, caught at Deer Creek Reservoir in April 2024.

Salt Lake City — Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one. And in 2024, anglers set a few new fishing records in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources began tracking records for harvested fish in the early 1900s. Since then, the record fish program has expanded to also include catch-and-release records and records for fish caught using alternate tackle, like spearfishing, archery and setline.

There are currently 35 state catch-and-keep angling records, 38 state catch-and-release records, 24 state spearfishing records, six state setline records and three state archery records in Utah. You can view all the state fishing records on the DWR website.

"The primary reason that the DWR tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements," DWR Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. "The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer. Fishing is a great way to explore Utah's beautiful outdoors, and the excitement of setting a record can make it even more fun."

Here is a look at the seven new state fishing records set last year:

Catch-and-release records

White crappie: Set by Michaell Rueckert on Oct. 24, 2024 at DMAD Reservoir. The fish was 13 inches long.

Catch-and-keep records

Colorado River cutthroat trout: Set by Bryan Olsen on Jan. 5, 2024 at Currant Creek Reservoir. The fish was 17 inches long, weighed 1 pound and 12.6 ounces and had an 11 ¼-inch girth.

Set by Bryan Olsen on Jan. 5, 2024 at Currant Creek Reservoir. The fish was 17 inches long, weighed 1 pound and 12.6 ounces and had an 11 ¼-inch girth. Bluegill: Set by Scott Gubler on July 24, 2024 at Quail Creek Reservoir. The fish was 12 ¼ inches long, weighed 2 pounds and 8 ounces and had a 15-inch girth.

Spearfishing records

Walleye: Set by Steven Gottfredson on April 11, 2024 at Deer Creek Reservoir. It was 29 inches long, weighed 13 pounds and 8 ounces and had a 20-inch girth.

Set by Steven Gottfredson on April 11, 2024 at Deer Creek Reservoir. It was 29 inches long, weighed 13 pounds and 8 ounces and had a 20-inch girth. Green sunfish: Set by Ryan Peterson on May 10, 2024 at Lake Powell. It was 7 ⅜ inches long, weighed 5 ounces and had an 6 ⅞-inch girth.

Set by Ryan Peterson on May 10, 2024 at Lake Powell. It was 7 ⅜ inches long, weighed 5 ounces and had an 6 ⅞-inch girth. White bass: Set by Steven Gottfredson on May 28, 2024 at Utah Lake. It was 12 ½ inches long, weighed 13 ounces and had an 8 ½-inch girth.

Set by Steven Gottfredson on May 28, 2024 at Utah Lake. It was 12 ½ inches long, weighed 13 ounces and had an 8 ½-inch girth. Smallmouth bass: Set by Dylan Bear on Sept. 5, 2024 at Flaming Gorge. It was 20 ⅜ inches long, weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces and had a 15 ½-inch girth.

While these records were set at various waterbodies around Utah, these areas are not the only waters that offer large fish in the state. Here are some other Utah lakes and reservoirs that offer trophy fishing for various species (although anglers should note that catch rates are lower when targeting large fish):

Fish Lake for splake

Scofield Reservoir and Currant Creek Reservoir for tiger trout

Flaming Gorge Reservoir for lake trout

Strawberry Reservoir and Bear Lake for cutthroat trout

Huntington Reservoir for both tiger trout and splake

Visit the DWR Fish Utah map to find some other great fishing opportunities, including Blue Ribbon Fisheries and other trophy-fishing opportunities that Utah has to offer.

Submitting a fish record

If you think you may have caught a record catch-and-release fish, you can submit the record application form on the DWR website. Your submission must include a photo that shows the fish next to a measuring device such as a yardstick or tape measure, and your release of the fish must be witnessed and certified in writing.

To submit a catch-and-keep record, you must submit a photo of the fish, as well as its total length, girth and weight. The fish must be weighed using a certified commercial scale, and the weighing must be witnessed and certified in writing by two independent witnesses who are not members of the individual's fishing party or family. A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources employee must witness and certify in writing the species, total fish length and girth verification.

Here are the Utah fishing records that have been set over the past few years: