Big Muddy Bar Association posts 2025 schedule, seeks members

The Big Muddy Bar Association will again be hosting luncheons and providing CLE opportunities for its members in the South Central Judicial District. Big Muddy meets on the fourth Thursday of most months for a noon luncheon at the Municipal Country Club located at 930 N. Griffin Street in Bismarck. Members have the opportunity to earn continuing legal education credits over the course of the year.

Board members for 2025:  Annique Lockard, President; Katie Winbauer, Vice-President; Eric Olson, Secretary/Treasurer; Steven Nelson, Officer at Large.

Membership dues of $100 can be paid at a meeting or mailed to the Secretary/Treasurer. Temporary law clerks’ dues are complimentary. For more information or to request a Dues Form, please contact bigmuddybar@outlook.com

Meetings in 2025 will take place on the following dates: 

  • January 23, 2025
  • February 27, 2025
  • March 27, 2025
  • April 24, 2025
  • May 22, 2025
  • June 26, 2025
  • July 24, 2025
  • September 25, 2025
  • October 23, 2025

