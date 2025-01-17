GigSky Announces Cruise Vacation Giveaway to Celebrate New Cruise Internet + Middle East eSIM Data Plan

Enter our Cruise contest to win an amazing vacation. Receive a 20% Discount code for your Cruise Wifi and Regional Data Plan by entering the contest. GigSky's Cruise+Land eSIMs have a faster processing speed then the ship's wifi and we have a exclusive partnership with over 200 cruise ships.

Win the Trip of a Lifetime – A Free Cruise Awaits!

We are so excited to be able to give away a free cruise as we enter what we hope to be a breakout year in 2025. We are confident that our Cruise+Land eSIM Data Plans will improve your cruise.” — Sam King

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GigSky, a leading global provider of mobile data connectivity in over 200 countries and cruise ships, has announced a new cruise vacation giveaway to celebrate the launch of their latest product - the Cruise + Middle East eSIM Plan. This giveaway marks the company's commitment to providing seamless connectivity beyond cruise wifi on cruise ships and in nine Middle Eastern countries.The giveaway winner, to be selected on March 31st and announced by April 7th, will receive a world-class luxury cruise vacation experience. This includes access to GigSky's new Cruise + Middle East eSIM Plan, which offers reliable and affordable data connectivity on cruise ships and in popular Middle Eastern destinations such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.Details of the Dream Vacation Giveaway-All-inclusive accommodations aboard a luxury cruise ship-Access to world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure activities-Opportunities to explore new destinations daily"We are thrilled to announce our Cruise Vacation Giveaway to celebrate the launch of our new Cruise + Middle East eSIM Plan," said Sam King, CRO of GigSky. "We understand the importance of staying connected while traveling, especially on a cruise vacation. With our new eSIM plan, travelers can enjoy seamless data connectivity without relying on expensive cruise wifi packages or worrying about roaming charges."The Cruise + Middle East eSIM Plan is available for purchase on GigSky's website and can be activated instantly upon arrival at the destination. This allows travelers to stay connected and share their cruise vacation experiences with family and friends in real time. The plan also offers competitive pricing and flexible data options to suit your travel needs.For more information about GigSky's Cruise Internet + Middle East eSIM Plan and the Cruise Vacation Giveaway, please visit their website at www.gigsky.com Media ContactCompany Name: GigSkyContact Person: Stuart ShaulEmail: sshaul@gigsky.comCountry: United StatesWebsite: https://www.gigsky.com

The GigSky App

