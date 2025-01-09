Yost Issues Report on Investigations of Officer-Involved Critical Incidents

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a report today on investigations of officer-involved critical incidents (OICI) by his office.

The report explains that, from January 2019 through Dec. 31, 2024, the attorney general’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation opened 329 OICI investigations at the request of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. During that same period, the office’s Special Prosecutions Section was appointed by county prosecutors statewide to present 42 cases to grand juries.

The report also outlines the investigation process and summarizes the status and disposition of the investigations.

Highlighting AG Yost’s commitment to post-investigation transparency, the report notes that the files of 92 cases — those involving fatalities — have been posted on the attorney general’s website. Those case files are available here.

