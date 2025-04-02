Home-Improvement Scammer Sentenced to Prison

(CINCINNATI) — A convicted Indiana felon was sentenced today to 3 to 4½ years in prison for defrauding 14 Ohioans of more than $105,000, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Roger Glenn Gray, 52, of Aurora, Indiana, pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to a second-degree-felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. In addition to prison time, the court ordered Gray to pay restitution to his victims.

“Scammers and fraudsters will always try to take advantage of hardworking Ohioans, but we’re here to make sure they don’t get away with it,” Yost said. “Justice has been served in this case, and other bad apples should beware.”

Gray has a long history of criminal activity, including a 2003 felony-theft conviction in Indiana; two Ohio convictions for felony theft from the elderly in 2012 in Hamilton County; and a 2014 misdemeanor theft conviction in Hamilton County.

Gray’s sentencing today stemmed from his indictment for felony theft in July 2024. The indictment maintained that between April 7, 2022, and April 21, 2024, Gray – operating under the business name All Around Concrete – accepted payments for concrete work and home-improvement projects. In most instances, however, he either performed minimal work or none, failed to provide materials, and refused to issue refunds.

Ohio residents who suspect unfair and deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

