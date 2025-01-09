THE BUCCANEER EARNS PRESTIGIOUS RECOGNITION AS A TOP CARIBBEAN RESORT

ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Buccaneer is proud to announce that it has secured 3rd place in the Best Caribbean Resort category of the esteemed USA TODAY 10Best 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. This incredible achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to outstanding service, breathtaking scenery, and unforgettable guest experiences in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.The annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards invite the public to vote for their favorite travel destinations, resorts, and experiences. For the 2025 awards, voting opened on December 2nd and closed on December 30th, with thousands of votes cast from around the globe. The Buccaneer’s recognition as one of the top resorts in the Caribbean underscores its enduring reputation as a premier luxury destination.Elizabeth Armstrong, owner of The Buccaneer, expressed her gratitude for the recognition “We are incredibly honored to be named among the best resorts in the Caribbean by USA TODAY’s readers. This recognition reflects our dedication to providing guests with an exceptional experience, from our world-class service to our breathtaking location on the beautiful island of St. Croix. We are deeply thankful for the support of our guests and remain committed to exceeding their expectations in the years to come.”Renowned for its hideaway location, golf course, tennis facilities, stunning beaches, and dedication to excellence, The Buccaneer offers a perfect blend of luxury, relaxation, and adventure. Whether savoring world-class dining, exploring the natural beauty of the island, or participating in exciting activities, guests at The Buccaneer are sure to create lasting memories.This award solidifies The Buccaneer’s position as a beloved Caribbean destination, celebrated for delivering unparalleled experiences to travelers from around the world.For more information about The Buccaneer’s many dining options, or to make a reservation, please visit www.thebuccaneer.com . To check out the full list of winners please visit https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-resort-2025/ ###About The Buccaneer: Celebrating more than 75 years as a leading Caribbean beach and golf resort, The Buccaneer, located on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, blends timeless charm and elegance with modern luxury. The Buccaneer, which has been family-owned and operated for three generations, has received high honors from the travel industry and earned a multitude of “World’s Best” accolades over the years. Guests receive an enduring promise to meet and exceed the highest standards of taste, elegance and discerning preferences. The resort features a three-hundred-and-forty-acre hideaway experience, three secluded beaches, three ocean inspired restaurants, a tennis club and an eighteen-hole golf course. Team members provide world-class service and work towards ensuring that every visitor becomes an ambassador for St. Croix. 134 guestrooms and suites are designed and furnished to be an intimate retreat surrounded by the beachfront beauty of St. Croix. All accommodations feature a patio or balcony to experience spectacular views and cooling breezes. For more information visit www.thebuccaneer.com Instagram: @thebuccaneerstcroixFacebook: @thebuccaneerstcroixYouTube: @thebuccaneerstcroix

