OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen concludes visit to Moldova, reiterates continued engagement with the country

CHISINAU, 9 January 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen, concluded her first official visit to the Republic of Moldova as OSCE Chairperson today.

In Chisinau, Minister Valtonen met with Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popșoi, and Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian. In Bender, she met with Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky and Transdniestrian Chief Negotiator Vitaly Ignatiev. The Minister was accompanied by the Head of the OSCE Mission to Moldova Ambassador Kelly Keiderling and the newly appointed Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Ambassador Thomas Lenk.

The discussions focused on OSCE efforts towards a comprehensive and lasting political settlement of the Transdniestrian conflict in all its aspects, strengthening the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognized borders, with a special status for Transdniestria.

“The OSCE has a strong mandate to advance the resolution of the Transdniestrian conflict and to support Moldova and its sovereignty. As the OSCE Chair, Finland is committed to working towards these goals,“ Valtonen said.

Chairperson Valtonen underlined the need for continued, open, and constructive dialogue between the Sides to further build trust and resolve any disputes that affect the lives of people living on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River. She commended the Sides for their commitment to a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The meetings also addressed the critical energy situation with an impact on the population on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru River.

“Finding joint solutions through dialogue between the Sides is critical to resolving the energy emergency. We stand with Moldova and its citizens in this challenging situation,” Valtonen said.

During the course of her visit, the Chairperson also met with civil society representatives, and visited the OSCE Mission to Moldova.