OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina statement on the celebration of 9 January in Republika Srpska

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) urges Republika Srpska to uphold the rule of law and abide by the final and binding decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Mission further condemns the glorification of war criminals and all demonstrations of intolerance, which were seen again this year and regrettably regularly constitute part of the 9 January celebrations; any actions of this nature must be swiftly investigated and prosecuted.

The official sponsorship and endorsement by the Government of Republika Srpska of the celebration of the so-called “Day of Republika Srpska” on 9 January violates the 26 November 2015 decision of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which determined that this celebration is unconstitutional as it is exclusionary, especially to non-Serbs, thereby directly contravening the constitutions of both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Republika Srpska.

In a nation as ethnically diverse as Bosnia and Herzegovina, with sensitivities remaining from its devastating conflict, respecting judicial decisions and the institutions that issue them fosters unity and reconciliation and reaffirms the principle that all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religion, deserve equal consideration and respect in public life. Flouting such rulings risks deepening divisions and perpetuating ethnic tensions.

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina remains committed to supporting authorities in fulfilling their legal obligations to uphold equality, non-discrimination, and the rule of law, promoting mutual respect and a brighter future for all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.