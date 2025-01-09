Too Wild, Red Digital Cinema, and Wildmotion launch wildlife filmmaking workshop in Timbavati Big 5 Reserve.

Too Wild Wildlife Filmmaking Course

Too Wild, Red Digital Cinema, and Wildmotion collaborate to offer a wildlife filmmaking workshop at Timbavati Big 5 Game Reserve in South Africa.

We believe storytelling can inspire change, and we’re committed to equipping passionate filmmakers with the tools they need to make a difference” — Lauren Arthur

HOEDSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Too Wild , in partnership with RED Digital Cinema and WildMotion, is proud to announce an exclusive, four-day wildlife filmmaking workshop taking place in the heart of the Greater Kruger National Park from February 21 to 25, 2025. This transformative experience invites aspiring wildlife filmmakers from around the world, including the US, to learn the art of wildlife cinematography in one of the most iconic ecosystems on Earth – the African bush.This collaborative workshop will equip attendees with the essential tools and skills to craft their own wildlife films using industry-standard RED equipment, including the V-RAPTOR, KOMODO, and KOMODO-X. Participants will be guided by renowned instructors, including acclaimed wildlife filmmaker David Eastaugh, in-house naturalist Lauren Arthur, and wildlife filmmaking educator William Doraruma, who will lead them in mastering everything from exposure dynamics to post-production workflows.The four-day experience includes luxury tented accommodations, daily game drives to ethically film the Big 5, and evening workshops to deepen participants' understanding of the African environment. Participants will also be immersed in the local culture with nightly South African ‘braais’ under the stars, creating unforgettable memories with a community of like-minded creatives.A Community of Creatives: Raising the Standard in Wildlife FilmmakingThis is more than just a workshop—it’s an opportunity to join a global network of creatives working to transform their passion for nature into cinematic art. The workshop will be a blend of classroom learning and hands-on experience, with live shooting sessions in the African bush to teach responsible wildlife filmmaking and ethical practices. Attendees will receive a certificate of completion, marking the beginning of their journey to becoming industry-leading wildlife filmmakers.Through this collaboration, Too Wild and its partners aim to build the next generation of wildlife filmmakers and emphasize the importance of using filmmaking as a tool to protect our planet. “We believe storytelling can inspire change, and we’re committed to equipping passionate filmmakers with the tools they need to make a difference,” said Lauren Arthur, co-founder of Too Wild. “This workshop will empower filmmakers to create compelling stories that resonate with global audiences while helping to conserve our natural world.”A Cause That Matters: Giving Back to the Local CommunityTrue to Too Wild’s mission of education and ethical filmmaking, this initiative also offers a unique opportunity for students from nearby communities to attend the workshop at no cost. Through their ongoing partnership with WildShots and the Timbavati Foundation, Too Wild will sponsor two students from local communities to attend, promoting upliftment and access to global opportunities in filmmaking.The Need for More Ethical Wildlife Filmmakers In a world where wildlife documentaries have the power to influence both public perception and conservation efforts, filmmakers must approach their subjects with integrity and respect. As global wildlife populations continue to face unprecedented pressures, responsible filmmakers who champion ethical practices are more important than ever.According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), over 1 million species are at risk of extinction, with human activity as the primary driver (IUCN Red List, 2021). By equipping the next generation of filmmakers with the tools to tell impactful stories, initiatives like the Too Wild workshop play a crucial role in shifting public attitudes toward wildlife conservation.Join the Movement: Make Your Mark on the Future of Wildlife FilmmakingThis workshop offers a rare chance to work with world-class instructors and cutting-edge technology in one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth. By attending, you will not only gain unparalleled skills in filmmaking but also become part of a community committed to ethical storytelling and the preservation of our planet's wildest places.For more information or to reserve your spot, please visit www.wildmotion.online/reducationtoowild or contact Lauren Arthur at hello@toowild.com.

