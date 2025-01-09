Les Brown's New Book: 'The Motivation Manifesto' Features Insights From DeVante’ White on Resilience

FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned motivational speaker and best-selling author Les Brown is proud to announce the upcoming release of his latest transformative book, "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living with Les Brown." Featuring in this new work is DeVante’ White who, despite having grown up in challenging circumstances, never gave up hope and held on to his commitment to personal growth. DeVante’ transformed his life, proving that no matter the obstacles, it is possible to rise above one's environment and create a brighter future.Scheduled to launch this fall, the book provides a blueprint for those seeking to reignite their passion, purpose, and motivation for life. With decades of experience and a legacy of empowering millions, Les Brown has teamed up with an impressive list of co-authors, offering readers a rare glimpse into the wisdom and life lessons that have shaped not only his journey but also those of others who have achieved greatness.The Motivation Manifesto is a collaborative effort, featuring insights and life lessons from several guest co-authors, each of whom has been personally touched by Les Brown’s teachings. Together, they explore the principles of motivation, success, and leadership, ensuring this book speaks directly to the heart of those eager to unlock their full potential.The book introduces readers to tried-and-true strategies for personal growth, offering a roadmap for turning ambition into reality. From mastering the art of discipline to fostering the resilience needed to overcome challenges, Brown and White, along with other guest co-authors, help individuals break through mental and emotional barriers to embrace a life of inspired living.Les Brown's previous works, including "Live Your Dreams" and "It's Not Over Until You Win," have become staples in the world of personal development. Now, with The Motivation Manifesto, Les Brown continues his mission to help people from all walks of life unleash their potential and live with purpose.Co-authors include:Joy RowlandMarilen J. CrumpDr. Jo Anna BennersonQuatrell WalkerGlenn B. JohnsonEmma AveryRandy J. DormanMarion J. CarberryDr. Linda R. JordonZac SpowartJason BrownGene K. J. KopczykLavonia NelsonDerrick D BillingsleaReaders can look forward to the release of "The Motivation Manifesto: Principles for Inspired Living," available on AmazonTM this fall. Prepare to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformative growth!Stay connected with Les Brown for the latest updates, motivational content, and exclusive insights:Facebook: Les Brown OfficialX: @LesBrown77Instagram: @thelesbrownFor more information on The Motivation Manifesto and to pre-order your copy, visit The Motivation Manifesto Here. About Les BrownLes Brown is an internationally recognized motivational speaker, author, and former politician. His impactful messages of perseverance and personal empowerment have inspired millions of people across the globe. Known for his dynamic speaking style, Les continues to make a lasting difference through his teachings, helping others unlock their potential and live life with purpose.About DeVante’ WhiteDeVante’ White grew up in a single-parent household in the small city of Kankakee in Illinois. His mother worked 12-16 hours his entire life, so he had to grow up early and be independent sooner than most. With his mother being at work so often he was left with idle time in a community filled with drugs and violence. This made it difficult to avoid situations he found himself in - no matter how great he wanted to be, he was never quite able to escape those surroundings.Although he was one the top athletes to come out of his city, he never stayed out of trouble long enough to make the most of some of the greatest opportunities to escape his environment.Despite feeling discouraged at times he always knew, if he changed his mindset, his circumstances would eventually have no choice but to change as well.With determination, he eventually achieved the aspirations he had held from his youth.

