Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Bausch + Lomb Bring Artificial Intelligence to Ocular Drug Discovery

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPI) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Bausch + Lomb to leverage CPI’s artificial intelligence (AI) machine learning tools and expertise to identify new drugs for eye diseases. Financial terms for this collaboration have not been disclosed.

Over the last year, CPI has been working with Bausch + Lomb on multiple preclinical and clinical drug discovery projects using its AI technologies. These include efforts to identify new drug candidates with ocular activity, drug distribution in the eye, transporters and models for the “eye-blood barrier”, predictive models for clinical responses, as well as other projects. CPI has demonstrated multiple machine learning models to select molecules for further evaluation, streamlining the molecule repurposing and discovery process for ocular indications.

CPI is a privately held Raleigh-based company that has developed its own industry-leading AI software for drug discovery, toxicology and consumer product applications. Over the last four years, CPI has been building its generative AI capabilities and attracted global attention for its research. CPI is particularly noted for client work in ADME/Tox. It licenses its software and performs fee-for-service work for multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical, chemical and consumer product companies, in addition to developing its own drug discovery pipeline.

“We are honored to be working with Bausch + Lomb to bring AI to ocular research. By joining forces with a leading eye health company with such a rich history, we are discovering new opportunities to demonstrate that our AI technologies can build on and expand the knowledge and understanding of what it takes to be a therapeutic for the eye. This is an example of where we can bring our expertise around data curation and machine learning to bear on an area that to date has not seen the application of AI. We look forward to a long and fruitful collaboration,” commented Sean Ekins, PhD. CEO of CPI.

About

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc.® (CPI) performs research and development on innovative therapeutics and has a preclinical pipeline of treatments for rare and neglected diseases. In addition, CPI has developed software for data curation and machine learning called Assay Central® (www.assaycentral.org) as well as curated model bundles in MegaTox®, MegaTrans® and MegaPredict®. Most recently, they have developed UV-adVISor (a software package for predicting UV-Vis spectra for small molecules), as well as a generative design software called MegaSyn (a language model capable of generating novel molecules with desirable property profiles). CPI is located in laboratories and office space in the NC State Incubator at the Centennial Campus, Raleigh. They have considerable experience with preclinical and computational approaches to drug discovery and toxicity prediction. For more information, please visit http://www.collaborationspharma.com/

