Cloud Computing for Science Highlights Fusion XII Conference

The momentum from Fusion XII, a three-day conference held at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in November 2024, continues into the new year as researchers launch new projects that exploit the resources of cloud computing to benefit their work.

Reflecting on the far-reaching shift in thinking about how cloud computing can support ambitious scientific goals, Brian Abrahamson, associate laboratory director and chief digital officer at PNNL, said, “The way we work tomorrow at national labs is going to be very different from where we are at today.”

The shift was reflected during the Fusion XII event, which brought together researchers, industry leaders, and Department of Energy (DOE) stakeholders for collaboration, learning, and innovation. Fusion XII addressed challenges observed in modern scientific discovery, including the need to manage vast and diverse datasets, collaborate across institutions, and integrate new technologies in ways that accelerate research. The event emphasized the transformative role hybrid cloud solutions play in these efforts, showcasing how scalability and security are reshaping the research landscape.

“By focusing on hybrid cloud integration and seamless data management, we’ve started important conversations that will continue to influence how DOE labs collaborate and innovate for years to come,” said Kannan Srinath, cloud strategist and technical advisor in the Center for Cloud Computing at PNNL.

Partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS), PNNL provided a collaborative environment where researchers from across the DOE complex could come together to explore the future of research and technology. As PNNL continues to push the boundaries of scientific discovery, data management and hybrid cloud integration have been recognized as critical enablers of the next generation of research.

Listen to PNNL computing leaders talk about how they are planning for the future of cloud computing.

“It was a productive meeting uniting multiple labs and domains to discuss cost-effective and flexible use of cloud services in AI/ML, data management, scalability, monitoring, and security,” said Paul Rigor, software engineer in the Center for Cloud Computing group at PNNL.

Attendees tested their skills in managing complex data sets and integrating cloud technologies into research workflows during AWS Game Day—a hands-on, interactive challenge to solve real-world research problems using hybrid cloud solutions. Participants connected with colleagues from other institutions, shared best practices, and explored opportunities for future partnerships.

“We were excited to partner with AWS to provide a space for collaboration and learning opportunities like Fusion XII,” said Scott Godwin, director of the Center for Cloud Computing. “Data management and hybrid cloud integration are essential components for research of the future, and we look forward to continued work with industry partners, other labs, and the Department of Energy in this space.”