Older New Yorkers' Day 2025 NYSOFA's flagship annual event to recognize older adults for their volunteerism Learn more about Older New Yorkers' Day 2025

NYSOFA is proud to announce the nomination process for Older New Yorkers’ Day 2025. This important event will be celebrated in-person on May 27 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel-Desmond in Albany. Stay tuned for more details on the event.

Area Agency on Aging (AAA) nominations: NYSOFA accepts two awardees from each county. One awardee is chosen from among all AAA submissions to receive the Governor's Exemplary Service Award.

Long Term Care Ombudsman Program (LTCOP) and Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP) nominations: all nominees are in the running for selection as Long Term Care Ombudsmen of the Year (two awardees statewide) and HIICAP Counselor of the Year (two awardees statewide).

Reminder: All submissions are restricted to AAAs, LTCOP/HIICAP programs (for the special awards outlined above) and/or their designees for submission. NYSOFA will consult with the AAA, LTCOP/HIICAP for any final decisions or questions about the status or standing of submissions for consideration, and any other submissions will not be considered.

Nomination Deadlines

Consideration for special awards (i.e., Governor's Exemplary Service Award, Long Term Care Ombudsmen of the Year, and HIICAP Counselors of the Year): due 3/10/25 .

Inclusion in the printed book of biographies (nominations due 3/10/25). Please note that we intend to design and publish the program book – with all of the nominee bios/photos – well in advance of Older New Yorkers' Day.

Photo Deadlines

How to Submit

Submit nominee information and bios online by 3/10/25 using the nominee submission form. (Note: please follow the word limits on the form; NYSOFA’s Communications team will be editing for length and clarity.)

If you have any questions or need assistance, do not hesitate to reach out to Darren Boysen at (518) 486-2720 or [email protected].

View the 2024 Older New Yorker’s Day Celebration here and the program book here.