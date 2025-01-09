Astoria Company Launches AttorneyLeads.com: Legal Marketing for Law Firms

Attorney Leads

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Astoria Company, a leader in performance marketing and lead generation, is proud to announce the launch of AttorneyLeads.com, a groundbreaking platform designed to help law firms expand their marketing presence through real-time web leads and consumer-initiated phone calls. This innovative service empowers law firms to connect directly with high-intent individuals actively seeking legal representation.Transforming Legal MarketingAttorneyLeads.com leverages Astoria Company’s proprietary technology stack to secure 1-to-1 consent from consumers, ensuring every lead meets the highest standards of intent and compliance. By targeting people already searching for legal help, AttorneyLeads.com delivers unparalleled value to law firms looking to grow their client base efficiently and ethically.Key Features of AttorneyLeads.com• Real-Time Web Leads: Capture potential clients actively searching online for legal assistance, with leads delivered to law firms in real-time.• Consumer-Initiated Phone Calls: Connect law firms directly with prospective clients who initiate calls, ensuring immediate engagement with high-intent individuals.• 1-to-1 Consent Technology: Utilize Astoria’s advanced systems to obtain explicit consent from individuals looking to speak with a lawyer, providing quality leads while maintaining regulatory compliance.• Customizable Campaigns: Tailor lead generation strategies to meet the unique needs of each law firm, from personal injury and criminal defense to DUI and mass tort cases.• Customer Law Firm Website: Packages for creating a custom website with lead forms, call tracking, 1 to 1 consent authentication and SEO content for search and social.Why Choose AttorneyLeads.comWith over a decade of experience in lead generation and performance marketing, Astoria Company has built a reputation for delivering results-driven solutions. AttorneyLeads.com is the latest innovation, combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of legal marketing to create a service tailored specifically for law firms.“AttorneyLeads.com is a game-changer for law firms looking to expand their reach and connect with clients who need their services the most. By focusing on high-intent leads and leveraging our proprietary technology, we’re able to deliver unparalleled value to our clients,” said Scott Thompson, CEO at Astoria Company.Launch OfferTo celebrate its launch, AttorneyLeads.com offers exclusive introductory packages for law firms ready to transform their marketing strategies. Visit AttorneyLeads.com to learn more and get started today.About Astoria CompanyAstoria Company is a leading performance marketing and lead generation firm dedicated to connecting businesses with high-quality leads. With a proven track record of success across multiple industries, Astoria continues to innovate and deliver solutions that drive growth and ROI for its clients.

