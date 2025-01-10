Willoughby Golf Club Celebrates Reopening of Renovated Golf Course

Arthur Hills golf course Willoughby Club House

Willoughby Golf Club is thrilled to announce the reopening of its championship Arthur Hills golf course, welcoming members & guests back to play December 2024.

The recent course renovations have elevated our already outstanding layout, and I can’t wait for our members and guests to experience the improvements firsthand.” — Mike Leone

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willoughby Golf Club is thrilled to announce the reopening of its championship Arthur Hills golf course , officially welcoming members and guests back to play as of December 1, 2024. After months of comprehensive renovations, the course has been restored to its original splendor with thoughtful enhancements that elevate the playing experience for all golfers.“From their first step onto our brand-new practice facility to their final putt on the 18th green, our goal is to ensure that every golfer enjoys a world-class experience every time they play a round of golf at Willoughby Golf Club,” said Jason Riley, Golf Course Superintendent. “We are proud of the restoration work that was done, and the additional enhancements truly showcase the beauty and unique challenges of our golf course.”The $4.64 million renovation project, completed in partnership with the Arthur Hills organization, included updates to the greens, bunkers, fairways, tees, practice range, and putting areas. Modern advancements in turfgrass technology and expert oversight have ensured that the course will provide an exceptional playing surface for years to come. These upgrades honor the original design of Arthur Hills while incorporating modern features to enhance playability and appeal.Mike Leone, the new Director of Golf at Willoughby Golf Club, shared his excitement about this new chapter for the club. “As the new Director of Golf at Willoughby Golf Club, I’m honored to step into this role at such an exciting time for our club,” said Leone. “The recent course renovations have elevated our already outstanding layout, and I can’t wait for our members and guests to experience the improvements firsthand.”The renovations reflect Willoughby’s commitment to providing its members with a premier golf experience while ensuring the course’s long-term viability. The course’s reopening marks the beginning of a new era for the private golf club community, as members and guests can now enjoy a beautifully restored and enhanced playing experience.Golfers can look forward to testing their skills on the revitalized course, which promises to deliver a challenging yet enjoyable round for players of all levels. After their round, members can unwind with a refreshing drink at the clubhouse, which was completed in October 2024. The newly renovated space offers a refreshed, light, and airy ambiance—an ideal setting to relax and unwind after a day on the course. Willoughby Golf Club invites members and guests to join in celebrating this exciting milestone in the club’s storied history.

